Advertisement
TV
March 13, 2022 / 11:33 AM

'SNL' mocks White House meeting with TikTok influencers

By Karen Butler
1/2
'SNL' mocks White House meeting with TikTok influencers
Kate McKinnon arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. She played White House press secretary Jen Psaki on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live opened with a sketch featuring U.S. President Jo Biden meeting with TikTok influencers to brainstorm ways to help Ukraine fight back against Russia.

"This week, as the war in Ukraine intensified, access to Facebook and Instagram was shut off leaving only one source of information: TikTok," said an introduction to the segment.

Advertisement

"So on Thursday, the White House responded by holding a national security briefing with some of the nation's top TikTok creators. We take you now inside that historic meeting."

Biden (James Austin Johnson) first thanked the social media stars -- who have huge followings and make tons of money -- and White House press secretary Jen Psaki for helping out.

"I suggested it as a joke and then it actually happened," Kate McKinnon as Psaki deadpanned.

"People are saying this is the first war fought on TikTok, which is tough for me because I am the landline of presidents," Biden said.

The stars then went on to offer their ideas about how to take on Russian President Vladimir Putin, including releasing singing and dancing videos, reading poetry and playing pranks on him.

Advertisement

Just as it became clear the influencers weren't going to be much help, a shirtless man (Bowen Yang) with a toilet plunger stuck to his chest arrived.

"The idea of asking TikTok stars to fight Russia might sound like a joke, but remember: they said the same thing about the radio in World War II. Never underestimate the importance of new technology and how it reaches young people in ways you can never understand," he said. "TikTok isn't some childish gimmick. It has more power and more influence than the nightly news."

"That was truly inspiring, young man," Biden told the star.

"Oh, I'm 55," Yang joked. "Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to move this plunger to my crotch, attach a knife at the end and try to slice an apple in half. God bless America."

Last week, Psaki and National Security Council staffers really did meet with 30 top TikTok stars via Zoom to answer questions they have about the war in Ukraine, so they could communicate effectively with their followers and help spread accurate information, according to the U.S. government.

Advertisement

Read More

Hailey Bieber out of hospital after suffering 'stroke-like' symptoms No third season for 'Baby-Sitters Club' on Netflix Raven-Symone returns to San Francisco in Season 5 of 'Raven's Home' Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction

Latest Headlines

No third season for 'Baby-Sitters Club' on Netflix
TV // 21 hours ago
No third season for 'Baby-Sitters Club' on Netflix
March 12 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled its teen comedy "The Baby-Sitters Club" after two seasons.
Starz: La La Anthony, Kelly Hu will be 'BMF' series regulars for Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
Starz: La La Anthony, Kelly Hu will be 'BMF' series regulars for Season 2
March 12 (UPI) -- "The Chi" actress La La Anthony and "The Scorpian King" alum Kelly Hu will be series regulars in Season 2 of the fact-based Starz crime drama "BMF."
Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, Metta World Peace set for CBS' 'Beyond the Edge'
TV // 1 day ago
Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, Metta World Peace set for CBS' 'Beyond the Edge'
March 12 (UPI) -- Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, Metta World Peace and Paulina Porizkova are among the celebrities taking part in the new adventure challenge series "Beyond the Edge."
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show
TV // 5 days ago
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show
March 8 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens called out professional wrestling icon and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and invited him to a special edition of his talk show at "WrestleMania 38" on "Raw."
Raven-Symone returns to San Francisco in Season 5 of 'Raven's Home'
TV // 2 days ago
Raven-Symone returns to San Francisco in Season 5 of 'Raven's Home'
NEW YORK, March 11 (UPI) -- Raven-Symoné and Issac Ryan Brown say a Season 5 shakeup of "Raven's Home" means exciting new adventures and storylines for their Disney Channel sitcom, as well as a massive nostalgia kick for "That's So Raven" superfans
Emilio Delgado, longtime 'Sesame Street' actor, dies at 81
TV // 2 days ago
Emilio Delgado, longtime 'Sesame Street' actor, dies at 81
March 10 (UPI) -- Actor Emilio Delgado, best known for his role as "Fix-It Shop" owner Luis Rodriguez on "Sesame Street," has died. He was 81.
Ramy Youssef gets two-season order for animated comedy at Amazon
TV // 2 days ago
Ramy Youssef gets two-season order for animated comedy at Amazon
March 10 (UPI) -- Actor, director and comedian Ramy Youssef is developing an animated comedy series for Amazon Prime Video that has received a two-season order.
'WWE Evil' explores the villains of wrestling in new trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'WWE Evil' explores the villains of wrestling in new trailer
March 10 (UPI) -- Peacock takes a look into some of the most notorious villains in professional wrestling history in the new trailer for upcoming documentary series, "WWE Evil."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1
TV // 2 days ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1
March 10 (UPI) -- "Vikings: Valhalla," which has spent two weeks at No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 list, follows a group of Vikings as they plan an invasion to take on the English.
'Better Call Saul': Jimmy embraces Saul persona in Season 6 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'Better Call Saul': Jimmy embraces Saul persona in Season 6 trailer
March 10 (UPI) -- "Better Call Saul," a "Breaking Bad" prequel spinoff series starring Bob Odenkirk, will return for a sixth and final season on AMC in April.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actress, singer, reality TV star Traci Braxton dead at 50
Actress, singer, reality TV star Traci Braxton dead at 50
Hailey Bieber out of hospital after suffering 'stroke-like' symptoms
Hailey Bieber out of hospital after suffering 'stroke-like' symptoms
Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, Metta World Peace set for CBS' 'Beyond the Edge'
Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, Metta World Peace set for CBS' 'Beyond the Edge'
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 8th week
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 8th week
Starz: La La Anthony, Kelly Hu will be 'BMF' series regulars for Season 2
Starz: La La Anthony, Kelly Hu will be 'BMF' series regulars for Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement