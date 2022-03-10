Trending
March 10, 2022 / 8:02 AM

Rupert Grint says daughter loves saying the f-word on 'Tonight Show'

By Wade Sheridan
Rupert Grint talked about his 1-year-old daughter Wednesday G. Grint on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."  File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Rupert Grint discussed how his 1-year-old daughter Wednesday G. Grint likes to use the f-word while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The actor told Fallon on Wednesday that he is enjoying fatherhood and that his daughter has started to speak more and have opinions as she nears the age of 2.

Rupert Grint said his daughter picked up the word due to his role in Apple TV+'s Servant.

"The f-word came pretty quick. She spends a lot of time outside my dressing room when I'm kind of doing my lines for this and my character says the f-word a lot. Now she just says it whenever she's excited," Rupert Grint said.

Fallon then asked how do others respond to Wednesday G. Grint cursing.

"It's kind of a mixed reaction. We find it hilarious so it's kind of encouraging it," he said.

Rupert Grint shares his daughter with partner Georgia Groome. The 33-year-old also explained why he named his daughter Wednesday G. Grint.

"I'm always hesitant to say it was The Addams Family, but it was yeah, kind of The Addams Family. I just always loved the name. It's a good name. It's kind of punchy, kind of memorable," he said.

Rupert Grint then said that the second part of her name was inspired by Samuel L. Jackson.

"We loved the idea of like an initial like Samuel L. Jackson, Michael J. Fox, that kind of speaking the initial. So she's Wednesday G. Grint," he said.

