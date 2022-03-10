Trending
March 10, 2022 / 10:50 AM

'Nick Cannon' talk show canceled after one season

By Annie Martin
"Nick Cannon," a daytime talk show hosted by actor and television personality Nick Cannon, won't return for a second season. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon's talk show has been canceled after one season.

Variety reported Thursday that Nick Cannon, a daytime talk show hosted by Cannon, 41, won't return for a second season.

Sources said staffers at the show were informed Thursday that production would shut down at the end of the day. Pre-taped original episodes will continue to air into May.

The Wrap confirmed the cancellation and said staff were initially told the show would be going on a five-week hiatus.

Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, the co-presidents of Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, which produces and distributes Nick Cannon, said the decision to end the talk show was "difficult."

"It's never easy to cancel a production with clear potential but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon," the pair said.

"Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures," they added.

Nick Cannon premiered in September and has been averaging a .4 rating. Sources said low ratings continued to the show's cancellation.

Cannon also hosts the Fox series The Masked Singer and the VH1 show Wild 'N Out.

