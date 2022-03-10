Trending
March 10, 2022 / 12:13 PM

'Domina': Epix renews historical drama for Season 2

By Annie Martin
'Domina': Epix renews historical drama for Season 2
Kasia Smutniak plays Livia Drusilla in the Epix series "Domina." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Domina will return for a second season.

Epix said in a press release Thursday that it renewed the historical drama series for Season 2.

Domina is created by Simon Burke and follows Livia Drusilla (Kasia Smutniak), the third wife of Gaius, Emperor Augustus Caesar. The first season saw Livia (Smutniak) return to Rome after 10 years in exile.

Season 2 will chronicle the struggle for control of the Roman Empire, and of Rome's imperial family from Livia's perspective.

"Now, atop a fractious empire, and a dysfunctional dynasty, she must fight to preserve her marriage to Gaius and find a way to seat one of her sons on the throne as new and old rivals jockey for position in a world where it's impossible to know who to trust," an official description reads.

Season 2 will begin production in Rome in the spring and premiere on Epix in 2023. The series airs on Sky in Europe.

"The first season of Domina drove the largest cross-platform audience average for any Epix freshman series in 2021," Epix president Michael Wright said. "Season two promises viewers an even more compelling and exciting ride from creator Simon Burke and executive producers Lucy Bedford, Muirinn Lane Kelly and Carmel Maloney."

"Season two will plunge us back into the intrigue and corruption of ancient Rome, as the indomitable Livia Drusilla fights to maintain her position in a world in which the quest for power is pursued at any cost. This time Livia's hands will get very dirty, and the price will be higher than even she can imagine," Bedford added.

Domina also stars Matthew McNulty, Claire Forlani, Christine Bottomley and Ben Batt.

