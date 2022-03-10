Trending
March 10, 2022 / 12:55 PM

'Better Call Saul': Jimmy embraces Saul persona in Season 6 trailer

By Annie Martin
Bob Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill on the AMC series "Better Call Saul." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of Better Call Saul Season 6.

The network shared a trailer for the crime drama's sixth and final season Thursday.

The preview shows Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) embrace his persona as criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. Jimmy has clients pouring in, but his partner Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) questions if they've become wicked.

Meanwhile, Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) is building a case against Jimmy, and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) prepares for a showdown amid the war between Gus Fringe (Giancarlo Esposito) and the cartel.

"From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, Season 6 tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim, who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Banks), Gus (Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes," an official description reads.

Better Call Saul is a prequel spinoff series to Breaking Bad, which had a five-season run on AMC from 2008 to 2013. Vince Gilligan created Breaking Bad and co-created Better Call Saul with Peter Gould.

Season 6 will be split into two parts. The first seven episodes will premiere April 18, while the final six episodes will begin airing July 11.

Odenkirk had a heart attack in July while filming Better Call Saul Season 6. The actor said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in February that his health issues have made him "appreciate my life more."

