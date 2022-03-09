Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 9, 2022 / 9:28 PM

Starz series 'Power Book IV: Force' renewed for Season 2

By Connor Grott
1/2
Starz series 'Power Book IV: Force' renewed for Season 2
Joseph Sikora, shown Dec. 9, 2021, stars as Tommy Egan on "Power." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Starz original series Power Book IV: Force was renewed for a second season Wednesday, the network announced.

Season 1 of the popular series debuted Feb. 6 as the most-watched premiere ever in Starz history, with 3.3 million multiplatform views in the United States.

Advertisement

"Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph's return as the iconic 'Tommy Egan' and from the show's record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city," Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz, said in a news release.

"We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the Power universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast."

Power Book IV: Force is the third spinoff of the Power franchise, whose executive producers include show creator Courtney A. Kemp and rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Last week, Jackson complained on social media that Starz was slow to order more Force while renewing another show, Hightown.

Joseph Sikora stars on Force as Tommy Egan, a killer and drug dealer who attempts to take Chicago by storm in his mission to become the city's largest drug dealer after fleeing New York.

Advertisement

Co-stars include Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan.

Read More

'Bridgerton' Season 2 trailer shows Anthony search for true love Taylor Swift, Adele lead Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominations Kim Kardashian to share 'all the details' about Pete Davidson romance

Latest Headlines

Colin Farrell to bring 'The Penguin' to HBO Max in 'The Batman' spinoff
TV // 5 hours ago
Colin Farrell to bring 'The Penguin' to HBO Max in 'The Batman' spinoff
March 9 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced "The Penguin" series on Wednesday. Colin Farrell will reprise his role from "The Batman" movie in the spinoff.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' crew assembles in 1st teaser
TV // 6 hours ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' crew assembles in 1st teaser
March 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the first teaser trailer for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" on Wednesday. Rebecca Romijn narrates the trailer which shows Anson Mount's Captain Pike returning to duty.
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' watches over a young Luke Skywalker in first teaser
TV // 6 hours ago
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' watches over a young Luke Skywalker in first teaser
March 9 (UPI) -- Ewan McGregor is back as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first teaser trailer for Disney+'s newest "Star Wars" series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
'Angelyne' starring Emmy Rossum to premiere May 19 on Peacock
TV // 7 hours ago
'Angelyne' starring Emmy Rossum to premiere May 19 on Peacock
March 9 (UPI) -- Peacock's "Angelyne," starring Emmy Rossum, is based on the Los Angeles icon of the same name.
'Degrassi: The Next Generation' coming to HBO Max in March
TV // 8 hours ago
'Degrassi: The Next Generation' coming to HBO Max in March
March 9 (UPI) -- "Degrassi: The Next Generation" will be available to stream on HBO Max ahead of an upcoming revival.
'Vikings: Valhalla': Netflix renews series for Seasons 2 and 3
TV // 9 hours ago
'Vikings: Valhalla': Netflix renews series for Seasons 2 and 3
March 9 (UPI) -- "Vikings: Valhalla," a "Vikings" sequel starring Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson and Leo Sutter, will return for two more seasons.
Kim Kardashian to share 'all the details' about Pete Davidson romance
TV // 10 hours ago
Kim Kardashian to share 'all the details' about Pete Davidson romance
March 9 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian said her family's Hulu series "The Kardashians" explores her romance with "SNL" star Pete Davidson.
'Bridgerton' Season 2 trailer shows Anthony search for true love
TV // 10 hours ago
'Bridgerton' Season 2 trailer shows Anthony search for true love
March 9 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton," a period drama starring Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, will return for a second season on Netflix in March.
Leslie Jones on getting into comedy: 'It felt like home'
TV // 13 hours ago
Leslie Jones on getting into comedy: 'It felt like home'
March 9 (UPI) -- Leslie Jones discussed getting into comedy while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Chris Redd: 'Bust Down' character 'should be in jail'
TV // 18 hours ago
Chris Redd: 'Bust Down' character 'should be in jail'
LOS ANGELES, March 9 (UPI) -- "Bust Down" stars and creators Chris Redd, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay and Jak Knight discuss the real life inspirations for their badly behaved comedy characters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Brandon Armstrong is engaged
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Brandon Armstrong is engaged
Chris Redd: 'Bust Down' character 'should be in jail'
Chris Redd: 'Bust Down' character 'should be in jail'
Kim Kardashian to share 'all the details' about Pete Davidson romance
Kim Kardashian to share 'all the details' about Pete Davidson romance
'Ghost Adventures' to return with new episodes in March on Discovery+
'Ghost Adventures' to return with new episodes in March on Discovery+
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement