'Vikings: Valhalla': Netflix renews series for Seasons 2 and 3

March 9 (UPI) -- Vikings: Valhalla will return for two more seasons on Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed Wednesday that it renewed the Vikings sequel series for Seasons 2 and 3.

Season 1 was released Feb. 25 and had more than 194 million hours viewed in its first nine days, according to Netflix. The series was No. 1 among Netflix's top 10 English-language series in the U.S.

Season 2 has wrapped filming in Ireland and is expected for release in 2023. Production on Season 3 will begin later this spring.

Series creator Jeb Stuart will return as showrunner for Seasons 2 and 3.

"While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you've seen so far. SKÅL!!!" Stuart said in a statement.

Vikings: Valhalla stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson and Bradley Freegard.

The original Vikings had a six-season run on History and Amazon Prime Video from 2013 to 2020.