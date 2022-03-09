'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' crew assembles in 1st teaser

1/6

Anson Mount plays Captain Pike in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Wednesday. The show stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck from Star Trek: Discovery. The teaser shows Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) riding a horse in the snow. A voice on an intercom says, "Chris, I need you back, Captain." Advertisement

Romijn speaks over additional images of space and other planets.

"No matter how many stars there are in the sky, no matter how many galaxies swirl beyond our own," she says. "No matter what the mathematical probabilities or the number of times we say we are not alone in the universe, our first visit from the stars is always the province of children's stories and science fiction. Until one day, it isn't."

Captain Pike was the ill-fated former Enterprise Captain in the pilot for Star Trek The Original Series, played by Sean Kenney. Bruce Greenwood played Pike in the J.J. Abrams directed Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness.

Discovery introduced Pike, Spock (Peck) and Number One (Romijn) in stories set 10 years before The Original Series. Strange New Worlds picks up with the adventures of Pike's crew. Celia Rose Gooding plays Nyota Uhura as a young cadet.

Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun also star on Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres May 5 on Paramount+.