Leslie Jones on getting into comedy: 'It felt like home'

Leslie Jones talked about how she stopped playing basketball to pursue comedy on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Leslie Jones discussed getting into comedy while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Jones, on Tuesday, described how she used to play basketball, but didn't love the sport. The 54-year-old then discovered comedy. Advertisement

"As soon as I touched the mic, it felt like home. I felt like I had been doing it for years," Jones said.

"So I was like, 'Oh! I'm doing this for the rest of my life. Oh, this is so easy,'" she continued.

Jones currently stars in HBO Max comedy series Our Flag Means Death. The series follows Rhys Darby as an 18th-century aristocrat who gives up his luxurious life to become a pirate.

Jones portrays pirate Spanish Jackie on the show. Meyers asked the comedian if she was enjoying playing a pirate.

"Yes! Are you kidding me? That's like giving candy to a baby. Are you serious? First of all, they had me at pirate and wooden hand and then they added on I have 19 husbands. What? That is like my dream," Jones said.