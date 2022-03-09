Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 9, 2022 / 7:56 AM

Leslie Jones on getting into comedy: 'It felt like home'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Leslie Jones on getting into comedy: 'It felt like home'
Leslie Jones talked about how she stopped playing basketball to pursue comedy on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Leslie Jones discussed getting into comedy while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Jones, on Tuesday, described how she used to play basketball, but didn't love the sport. The 54-year-old then discovered comedy.

Advertisement

"As soon as I touched the mic, it felt like home. I felt like I had been doing it for years," Jones said.

"So I was like, 'Oh! I'm doing this for the rest of my life. Oh, this is so easy,'" she continued.

Jones currently stars in HBO Max comedy series Our Flag Means Death. The series follows Rhys Darby as an 18th-century aristocrat who gives up his luxurious life to become a pirate.

Jones portrays pirate Spanish Jackie on the show. Meyers asked the comedian if she was enjoying playing a pirate.

"Yes! Are you kidding me? That's like giving candy to a baby. Are you serious? First of all, they had me at pirate and wooden hand and then they added on I have 19 husbands. What? That is like my dream," Jones said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Chris Redd: 'Bust Down' character 'should be in jail'
TV // 6 hours ago
Chris Redd: 'Bust Down' character 'should be in jail'
LOS ANGELES, March 9 (UPI) -- "Bust Down" stars and creators Chris Redd, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay and Jak Knight discuss the real life inspirations for their badly behaved comedy characters.
'Parks and Rec' star Nick Offerman joins cast of Peacock's 'The Resort'
TV // 9 hours ago
'Parks and Rec' star Nick Offerman joins cast of Peacock's 'The Resort'
March 8 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Tuesday that "Parks and Recreation" star Nick Offerman will round out the lead cast opposite William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti in its upcoming mystery-comedy "The Resort."
'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' crowns Season 1 winner
TV // 12 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' crowns Season 1 winner
March 8 (UPI) -- The first-ever season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World" came to an end Tuesday night. [Spoiler alert!]
Netflix renews 'Never Have I Ever' for final 4th season ahead of Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
Netflix renews 'Never Have I Ever' for final 4th season ahead of Season 3
March 8 (UPI) -- Netflix announced "Never Have I Ever" has been renewed for a fourth season on Tuesday. Season 3 premieres this summer and Season 4 will be the final season in 2023.
Giancarlo Esposito joins AMC remake of U.K. series 'The Driver'
TV // 19 hours ago
Giancarlo Esposito joins AMC remake of U.K. series 'The Driver'
March 8 (UPI) -- Giancarlo Esposito is set to star in a remake of BBC One drama series "The Driver" for AMC.
'Under the Banner of Heaven' premieres April 28 on Hulu
TV // 19 hours ago
'Under the Banner of Heaven' premieres April 28 on Hulu
March 8 (UPI) -- FX announced the premiere date for "Under the Banner of Heaven" Tuesday. The limited series based on the Brenda Wright Lafferty murder premieres April 28 on Hulu.
'The Masked Singer': Leslie Jordan, Nicole Byer join as Season 7 guest panelists
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Masked Singer': Leslie Jordan, Nicole Byer join as Season 7 guest panelists
March 8 (UPI) -- Leslie Jordan, Nicole Byer and Eric Stonestreet will serve as guest panelists in "The Masked Singer" Season 7.
Regina Hall on hosting Oscars: 'It's a lot of writing, talking, brainstorming'
TV // 21 hours ago
Regina Hall on hosting Oscars: 'It's a lot of writing, talking, brainstorming'
March 8 (UPI) -- Regina Hall discussed how she is preparing to co-host the Oscars while appearing on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday.
'David Byrne's American Utopia' cast perform 'Like Humans Do' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 day ago
'David Byrne's American Utopia' cast perform 'Like Humans Do' on 'Tonight Show'
March 8 (UPI) -- David Byrne and the cast of his Broadway musical "American Utopia" performed their song "Like Humans Do" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show
TV // 1 day ago
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show
March 8 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens called out professional wrestling icon and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and invited him to a special edition of his talk show at "WrestleMania 38" on "Raw."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards
Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement