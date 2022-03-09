Trending
March 9, 2022 / 12:49 PM

'Degrassi: The Next Generation' coming to HBO Max in March

By Annie Martin
1/5
Drake played Jimmy Brooks on "Degrassi: The Next Generation." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Degrassi: The Next Generation is coming to HBO Max in March.

The streaming service said Wednesday that all 14 seasons of the teen drama series will be available to stream March 25.

Degrassi: The Next Generation originally had a 14-season run from 2001 and 2015. The show helped launch the careers of Drake, Nina Dobrev, Shenae Grimes and other stars.

The Next Generation followed the students of the fictional Degrassi Community School. The series depicted and explored such issues as teen pregnancy, bullying and suicide.

Degrassi: The Next Generation is the fourth series in the Degrassi franchise, which originated with the series The Kids of Degrassi Street in 1979. The franchise is created by Kit Hood and Linda Schuyler.

HBO Max acquired Degrassi: The Next Generation in January and is developing a new series in the franchise. The revival is expected to premiere in 2023 and will feature Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen as showrunners.

"Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling," Warner Bros. head of kids and family programming Amy Friedman said. "[Producer] WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max."

