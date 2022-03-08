Trending
March 8, 2022 / 11:45 PM

'Parks and Rec' star Nick Offerman joins cast of Peacock's 'The Resort'

By Connor Grott
1/5
"Parks and Recreation" star Nick Offerman will play Murray Thompson in "The Resort." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Tuesday that Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman will round out the lead cast opposite William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti in its upcoming mystery-comedy The Resort.

In addition to Harper and Milioti, Offerman -- who currently stars in Hulu's Pam & Tommy -- joins previously announced series leads Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Nina Bloomgarden and Gabriela Cartol, as well as recurring guest stars Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock and Becky Ann Baker.

Offerman will play Murray Thompson, who goes on vacation with his girlfriend and his daughter, played by Bloomgarden.

Written by Palm Springs writer Andy Siara, The Resort is a "multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time."

Harper and Milioti will play husband and wife Noah and Emma. Noah and Emma both are teachers who travel to Oceana Vista Resort to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

Their vacation will be interrupted by an unsolved mystery that took place 15 years prior. The Resort is currently in production in Puerto Rico.

Peacock first announced The Resort in June. Siara writes, show runs and executive produces the eight-episode series. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, Allison Miller and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp -- via Anonymous Content -- also are executive producers.

Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp serves as co-executive producer. Sinclair, who plays the resort owner, Alex, also directs and executive produces the first four half-hour episodes.

