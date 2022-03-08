'Parks and Rec' star Nick Offerman joins cast of Peacock's 'The Resort'

March 8 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Tuesday that Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman will round out the lead cast opposite William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti in its upcoming mystery-comedy The Resort.
In addition to Harper and Milioti, Offerman -- who currently stars in Hulu's Pam & Tommy -- joins previously announced series leads Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Nina Bloomgarden and Gabriela Cartol, as well as recurring guest stars Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock and Becky Ann Baker.