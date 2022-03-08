WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show

March 8 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens called out professional wrestling icon and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and invited him to a special edition of his talk show at WrestleMania 38 on Raw.

Owens made the aggressive invitation on Monday after the grappler was desperate to find a way to WrestleMania 38 after he and Seth Rollins were unable to capture the Raw Tag Team Championships in the opening match on Raw.

Advertisement

Owens has also spent weeks making fun of Texas as WrestleMania 38 will take place from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on April 2 and April 3.

Owens, during the ending segment of Raw, said he wanted to have the biggest KO Show ever at WrestleMania 38 and said he would interview a legend from Texas. He called out legends JBL, Booker T and Shawn Michaels before landing on Austin.

Advertisement

"We haven't seen this guy in a while and I bet since then he's let himself go. He's probably drinking beer all day, all night like the redneck he is," Owens said before making fun of Austin's knee injuries and how he had to wear knee braces during his illustrious career.

"Look, nothing would make me happier then to beat the hell out of this guy in his home state at WrestleMania and give him a Stunner the world would talk about for years. And then pour a nice cold glass of milk over his lifeless body," Owens continued.

WWE later announced that Austin will respond to Owen's invitation at noon on Tuesday.

Owens and Rollins, in their bid to find a way onto WrestleMania 38, faced off against Otis and Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy and Randy Ortona and Riddle of RK-Bro for the Raw Tag Team Championships. The Alpha Academy were the champions heading into the Triple Threat match.

Advertisement

All three teams pulled out all the stops to win the bout, which became an early match of the year candidate.

Orton was able to deliver a double, Draping DDT to both Rollins and Gable and later worked with Riddle to slam the massive Otis onto the announcer's table.

Gable unleashed three German Suplexes to Orton, Rollins and Riddle. Gable then went to the top rope and performed a picture-perfect Moonsault that was caught by Orton. The Viper nailed Gable in mid-air with an impressive RKO out of nowhere.

Owens and Rollins seemed poised to win after Owens performed a Stunner on Gable that was followed up by Rollins performing a Curb Stomp. Riddle then ran into the ring and tossed Rollins out as he pinned Gable to make RK-Bro the Raw Tag Team Champions once again.

Orton, after the match, said he was going to use the F-word for the first time and called Riddle his friend. Owens and Rollins looked despondent afterwards as their WrestleMania plans had been destroyed.

Also on Raw, Edge addressed his heinous attack on AJ Styles last week that has left The Phenomenal One injured. The attack happened after Edge accepted Styles' challenge to face him at WrestleMania 38.

Advertisement

Edge, under dark lighting, said he attacked Styles in order to bring out the best version of the grappler.

"You want to face me at WrestleMania then I need the best AJ. I need that flesh-tearing pitbull. And I did, I helped you AJ but ironically you helped me too. It was like my brain cracked open and finally let the real me free to fly and it felt so good," Edge said about tapping back into his more sinister side.

Other moments from Raw included 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke successfully defending her title against Tamina; The Miz dissing his hometown of Cleveland next to his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner Logan Paul; NXT Champion Bron Breakker making his Raw debut and teaming up with Tommaso Ciampa to defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode; Omos defeating Apollo Crews before Omos had a stare down with Commander Azeez; Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan defeating Women's Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 38; and United States Champion Finn Bálor having his match against Austin Theory cut short by Damian Priest who attacked him.