Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 8, 2022 / 8:04 AM

WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens invites Stone Cold Steve Austin to talk show

By Wade Sheridan

March 8 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens called out professional wrestling icon and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and invited him to a special edition of his talk show at WrestleMania 38 on Raw.

Owens made the aggressive invitation on Monday after the grappler was desperate to find a way to WrestleMania 38 after he Seth Rollins were unable to capture the Raw Tag Team Championships in the opening match on Raw.

Advertisement

Owens has also spent weeks of making fun of Texas as WrestleMania 38 will take place from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on April 2 and April 3.

Owens, during the ending segment of Raw, said he wanted to have the biggest KO Show ever at WrestleMania 38 and said he would interview a legend from Texas. He called out legends JBL, Booker T and Shawn Michaels before landing on Austin.

Advertisement

"We haven't seen this guy in a while and I bet since then he's let himself go. He's probably drinking beer all day, all night like the redneck he is," Owens said before making fun of Austin's knee injuries and how he had to wear knee braces during his illustrious career.

"Look, nothing would make me happier then to beat the hell out of this guy in his home state at WrestleMania and give him a Stunner the world would talk about for years. And then pour a nice cold glass of milk over his lifeless body," Owens continued.

WWE later announced that Austin will respond to Owen's invitation at noon on Tuesday.

Owens and Rollins, in their bid to find a way onto WrestleMania 38, faced off against Otis and Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy and Randy Ortona and Riddle of RK-Bro for the Raw Tag Team Championships. The Alpha Academy were the champions heading into the Triple Threat match.

Advertisement

All three teams pulled out all the stops to win with the bout, which became an early match of the year candidate.

Orton was able to deliver a double, Draping DDT to both Rollins and Gable and later worked with Riddle to slam the massive Otis onto the announcer's table.

Gable unleashed three German Suplexes to Orton, Rollins and Riddle. Gable then went to the top rope and performed a picture-perfect Moonsault that was caught by Orton. The Viper nailed Gable in mid-air with an impressive RKO out of nowhere.

Owens and Rollins seemed poised to win after Owens performed a Stunner on Gable that was followed up by Rollins performing a Curb Stomp. Riddle then ran into the ring and tossed Rollins out as he pinned Gable to make RK-Bro the Raw Tag Team Champions once again.

Orton, after the match, said he was going to use the F-word for the first time and called Riddle his friend. Owens and Rollins looked despondent afterwards as their WrestleMania plans had been destroyed.

Also on Raw, Edge addressed his heinous attack on AJ Styles last week that has left The Phenomenal One injured. The attack happened after Edge accepted Styles' challenge to face him at WrestleMania 38.

Advertisement

Edge, under dark lighting, said he attacked Styles in order to bring out the best version of the grappler.

"You want to face me at WrestleMania then I need the best AJ. I need that flesh-tearing pitbull. And I did, I helped you AJ but ironically you helped me too. It was like my brain cracked open and finally let the real me free to fly and it felt so good," Edge said about tapping back into his more sinister side.

Other moments from Raw included 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke successfully defending her title against Tamina; The Miz dissing his hometown of Cleveland next to his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner Logan Paul; NXT Champion Bron Breakker making his Raw debut and teaming up with Tommaso Ciampa to defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode; Omos defeating Apollo Crews before Omos had a stare down with Commander Azeez; Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan defeating Women's Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 38; and United States Champion Finn Bálor having his match against Austin Theory cut short by Damian Priest who attacked him.

Advertisement

Read More

WWE 'Raw': Edge snaps, accepts AJ Styles' challenge WWE 'NXT': Bron Breakker, Tommaso Ciampa join forces What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
TV // 4 hours ago
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
NEW YORK, March 8 (UPI) -- Double Oscar winner Renee Zellweger says playing real-life murderer Pam Hupp reinforced her belief that truth is stranger than fiction.
Rosario Dawson searches for son in DC Comics 'DMZ' trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
Rosario Dawson searches for son in DC Comics 'DMZ' trailer
March 7 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for "DMZ" on Monday. The four-part series based on a DC Comics graphic novel stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt and premieres March 17.
'Are You the One?' global edition coming to Paramount+
TV // 4 days ago
'Are You the One?' global edition coming to Paramount+
March 3 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Are You the One?" will move from MTV to Paramount+ and launch as a new global edition.
Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan 'Walking Dead' spinoff to premiere in 2023
TV // 19 hours ago
Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan 'Walking Dead' spinoff to premiere in 2023
March 7 (UPI) -- AMC announced the series "Isle of the Dead" Monday. The follow-up to "The Walking Dead" follows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) into post-apocalyptic New York.
'The Muppets Mayhem' series with Lilly Singh coming to Disney+
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Muppets Mayhem' series with Lilly Singh coming to Disney+
March 7 (UPI) -- "The Muppets Mayhem," a new comedy series featuring Lilly Singh and the Muppet characters of The Electric Mayhem Band, is in the works at Disney+.
'SNL:' Kate McKinnon blasts Florida bill about sexual orientation talk in schools
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL:' Kate McKinnon blasts Florida bill about sexual orientation talk in schools
March 6 (UPI) -- "SNL" cast member Kate McKinnon took to the show's "Weekend Update" segment to condemn the Florida House's recent passage of a bill to regulate public school teaching about sexual orientation.
Stars say there's still no peace for Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 6
TV // 2 days ago
Stars say there's still no peace for Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 6
NEW YORK, March 6 (UPI) -- "Outlander" Season 6, starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, premieres Sunday night.
'Winning Time' felt pressure to portray 1979-80 Lakers
TV // 2 days ago
'Winning Time' felt pressure to portray 1979-80 Lakers
LOS ANGELES, March 6 (UPI) -- "Winning Time" cast members Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Devaughn Nixon, John C. Reilly and Gaby Hoffman discuss playing real life players, owners and managers in the HBO docudrama.
Assad Zaman to co-star in 'Interview with the Vampire' series
TV // 2 days ago
Assad Zaman to co-star in 'Interview with the Vampire' series
March 5 (UPI) -- Assad Zaman has joined the cast of AMC's upcoming seven-part drama based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, "Interview with the Vampire."
No Season 2 for 'Ordinary Joe' on NBC
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 for 'Ordinary Joe' on NBC
March 5 (UPI) -- Garrett Lerner, who produced and developed "Ordinary Joe," said NBC has chosen not to renew the drama for a second season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards
Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
Stars say there's still no peace for Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 6
Stars say there's still no peace for Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 6
'Ghost Adventures' to return with new episodes in March on Discovery+
'Ghost Adventures' to return with new episodes in March on Discovery+
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement