March 8, 2022 / 8:49 PM

'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' crowns Season 1 winner

By Connor Grott
1/6
This year's grand prize for"RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World" includes a signature crown and scepter. In addition, the winner earns a trip to Hollywood to record a single with RuPaul (pictured). File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The first-ever season of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World came to an end Tuesday night, with Blu Hydrangea being crowned the winner of the inaugural season.

The Season 1 finale of BBC Three's reality series featured four finalists -- Jujubee, Blu Hydrangea, Mo Heart and Baga Chipz -- going up against each other to become the first "Queen of the Mothertucking World."

Similar to the All-Star finales, the eliminated queens were in attendance and watched as the final four competed in front of judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton.

The four finalists faced off in the ultimate lip sync smackdown for the first crown in Drag Race UK history. Mo Heart defeated Baga Chipz in the first lip sync to Jessie J's "Domino," while Blu Hydrangea took down Jujubee to Duran Duran's "The Reflex."

Mo Heart and Blu Hydrangea then went head-to-head to the tune of Kylie Minogue's "Supernova," with Blu Hydrangea emerging victorious.

This year's grand prize includes a signature crown and scepter. In addition, the winner earns a trip to Hollywood to record a single with RuPaul.

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World premiered Feb. 1 and was part of BBC Three's relaunch. The series featured nine international RuPaul's Drag Race queens from different shows and seasons as they competed to become the first global drag race superstar.

The other queens who took part in the series were: Cheryl Hole (U.K.); Janey Jacké (Holland); Jimbo (Canada); Lemon (Canada); and Pangina Heals (Thailand).

