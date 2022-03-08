'The Masked Singer': Leslie Jordan, Nicole Byer join as Season 7 guest panelists

1/4

Leslie Jordan will serve as a guest panelist in "The Masked Singer" Season 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The Masked Singer Season 7 will feature Leslie Jordan and Nicole Byer. Fox confirmed Tuesday that Jordan, Byer and Eric Stonestreet have joined the singing competition as guest panelists. Advertisement

Jordan, Byer and Stonestreet join returning judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

Stonestreet will appear in Season 7, Episode 2, which airs March 16, according to Variety.

The Masked Singer is based on the South Korean series The King of Mask Singer. The show features celebrity contestants who disguise their identities in elaborate costumes.

Season 7 premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The season will see the contestants split into three teams, The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly.

In addition, singer Natasha Bedingfield will host and perform on the upcoming Masked Singer National Tour. Bedingfield competed as The Pepper in Season 6 of The Masked Singer.

"I'm so excited that I get to come back, in some way!" Bedingfield told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm so excited about going on the road."

"Singing live, it just really flows for me. It's just a real joy, and with The Masked Singer, the whole team is so much fun," she added.

The Masked Singer National Tour begins May 28 in St. Louis, Mo., and ends July 30 in Las Vegas.