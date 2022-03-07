Trending
March 7, 2022 / 11:33 AM

'The Muppets Mayhem' series with Lilly Singh coming to Disney+

By Annie Martin
Lilly Singh will star in the new comedy series "The Muppets Mayhem." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Lilly Singh will star in the new Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that it gave a greenlight to the comedy series.

The Muppets Mayhem centers on the Muppets of The Electric Mayhem Band. The show will take audiences on a music-filled journey as the characters record their first-ever album.

Singh will play Nora, the junior A&R executive tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band. The group features Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips.

The Muppets Mayhem hails from Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes, who executive produce with Michael Bostick and Kris Eber. The series is based on characters created by Jim Henson.

"The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family," Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said. "We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways."

"We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series. They've been entertaining audiences since The Muppet Show, which debuted 45 years ago, so it's wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles," Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studio senior vice president David Lightbody said.

Disney+ previously released the Muppets Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion and the short-form series Muppets Now.

Singh came to fame on YouTube under the name Superwoman and has since hosted the NBC late-night talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

