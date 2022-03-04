Nicky Doll to host, serve as judge on 'Drag Race France'

"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 12 star Nicky Doll will join Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile on the new spinoff "Drag Race France." Photo courtesy of World of Wonder

March 4 (UPI) -- Nicky Doll has joined the RuPaul's Drag Race spinoff Drag Race France. World of Wonder said in a press release Friday that Nicky Doll will host and serve as a judge on the new drag queen competition series.

Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile will also serve as judges. The judging panel will guide the contestants through a variety of challenges each week and ultimately choose France's first drag superstar.

"I'm honored and thrilled to be the mistress of ceremonies of this emblematic show, which is going to revolutionize French drag and give prominence to incredible queer artists! So, start your engines, and may the best drag queen... win!" Nicky Doll said in a statement.

Drag Race France will air in the United States on WOW Presents Press.

Nicky Doll came to fame as a contestant in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12, which aired in 2020. The performer was the first French queen to compete on the show and finished in 10th place.

Nicky Doll celebrated the second anniversary of her RuPaul's Drag Race debut in a tweet Monday.

"2 years ago I stepped in the most overwhelming and amazing experience and my life changed forever. Merci @RuPaulsDragRace @WorldOfWonder Let's celebrate 2022 with even more drag," she wrote.

RuPaul's Drag Race is in the midst of its 14th season. The U.S. version is hosted by RuPaul.