'Pitch Perfect' series adds Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil

1/5

Sarah Hyland will star with Adam Devine and Flula Borg in the Peacock series "Pitch Perfect." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Sarah Hyland and Jameela Jamil have joined the cast of the Pitch Perfect series at Peacock. The streaming service said in a press release Friday that Hyland (Modern Family), Jamil (The Good Place) and Lera Abova (Anna) will star in the new comedy series. Advertisement

Hyland, Jamil and Abova join previously announced stars Adam Devine and Flula Borg. Devine and Borg will reprise their roles as Bumper Allen and Piëter Krämer from the Pitch Perfect movies.

The Pitch Perfect series takes place several years after the events of Pitch Perfect 3 (2017). The series follows Bumper (Devine) as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Hyland will play Heidi, Bumper and Piëter's cheery and slightly odd American assistant. The character secretly dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself, and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret.

Abova will portray DJ Das Boot, Piëter's sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer. Jamil will play Gisela, a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star who is Piëter's ex-girlfriend and Bumper's main rival at the German Unity Day concert.

Advertisement

Production will begin soon in Berlin.

The original Pitch Perfect starred Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin and Rebel Wilson, and opened in theaters in 2012. The film was followed by the sequels Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) and Pitch Perfect 3.

Megan Amran serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer on the Pitch Perfect series. Elizabeth Banks, who starred in and produced the films, will executive produce the show with Max Handelman, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer.