Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 4, 2022 / 12:37 PM

'Pitch Perfect' series adds Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Pitch Perfect' series adds Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil
Sarah Hyland will star with Adam Devine and Flula Borg in the Peacock series "Pitch Perfect." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Sarah Hyland and Jameela Jamil have joined the cast of the Pitch Perfect series at Peacock.

The streaming service said in a press release Friday that Hyland (Modern Family), Jamil (The Good Place) and Lera Abova (Anna) will star in the new comedy series.

Advertisement

Hyland, Jamil and Abova join previously announced stars Adam Devine and Flula Borg. Devine and Borg will reprise their roles as Bumper Allen and Piëter Krämer from the Pitch Perfect movies.

The Pitch Perfect series takes place several years after the events of Pitch Perfect 3 (2017). The series follows Bumper (Devine) as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Hyland will play Heidi, Bumper and Piëter's cheery and slightly odd American assistant. The character secretly dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself, and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret.

Abova will portray DJ Das Boot, Piëter's sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer. Jamil will play Gisela, a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star who is Piëter's ex-girlfriend and Bumper's main rival at the German Unity Day concert.

Advertisement

Production will begin soon in Berlin.

The original Pitch Perfect starred Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin and Rebel Wilson, and opened in theaters in 2012. The film was followed by the sequels Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) and Pitch Perfect 3.

Megan Amran serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer on the Pitch Perfect series. Elizabeth Banks, who starred in and produced the films, will executive produce the show with Max Handelman, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer.

Read More

'Pitch Perfect' series starring Adam Devine coming to Peacock Camila Cabello performs new song 'Bam Bam' on 'The Late Late Show' Dominic Fike, Zendaya release 'Elliot's Song' from 'Euphoria' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Desus & Mero' Season 4 premieres March 10 with Denzel Washington
TV // 19 hours ago
'Desus & Mero' Season 4 premieres March 10 with Denzel Washington
March 3 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Thursday at that Season 4 of "Desus & Mero" will premiere March 10, with guest Denzel Washington in the studio.
Nicky Doll to host, serve as judge on 'Drag Race France'
TV // 37 minutes ago
Nicky Doll to host, serve as judge on 'Drag Race France'
March 4 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 12 star Nicky Doll will join Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile on the new spinoff "Drag Race France."
Dua Lipa on reclaiming criticized dance move: 'It helped me grow'
TV // 5 hours ago
Dua Lipa on reclaiming criticized dance move: 'It helped me grow'
March 4 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa discussed why she has brought back a criticized dance move that previously went viral while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Shining Vale' makes Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino laugh, scream
TV // 9 hours ago
'Shining Vale' makes Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino laugh, scream
LOS ANGELES, March 4 (UPI) -- Stars Courteney Cox and Mira Sorvino and creator Sharon Horgan discuss their scary comedy "Shining Vale," premiering Sunday on Starz.
'Are You the One?' global edition coming to Paramount+
TV // 23 hours ago
'Are You the One?' global edition coming to Paramount+
March 3 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Are You the One?" will move from MTV to Paramount+ and launch as a new global edition for Season 9.
Kal Penn joins 'The Santa Clause' series at Disney+
TV // 1 day ago
Kal Penn joins 'The Santa Clause' series at Disney+
March 3 (UPI) -- "Harold & Kumar" actor Kal Penn will star with Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell in the Disney+ series "The Santa Clause."
Phoebe Waller-Bridge series in the works at Amazon Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
Phoebe Waller-Bridge series in the works at Amazon Prime Video
March 3 (UPI) -- "Fleabag" creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a new series at Amazon Prime Video that will begin production this year.
'It's a Sin' leads Britain's Royal Television Society award nominees
TV // 1 day ago
'It's a Sin' leads Britain's Royal Television Society award nominees
March 3 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Television Society announced the nominees for this year's RTS Programme Awards with "It's a Sin" securing six.
'Neighbours': Australian soap opera canceled after 37 seasons
TV // 1 day ago
'Neighbours': Australian soap opera canceled after 37 seasons
March 3 (UPI) -- Australian soap opera "Neighbours" will end in June after losing its broadcaster and funding.
'Our Flag Means Death': Weird roles attracted stars to pirate workplace comedy
TV // 1 day ago
'Our Flag Means Death': Weird roles attracted stars to pirate workplace comedy
NEW YORK, March 3 (UPI) -- Rhys Darby says it was a challenge playing the many layers of an 18th-century aristocrat who gives up his luxe life and family for a career in piracy in HBO Max's new workplace comedy, Our Flag Means Death.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Dua Lipa on reclaiming criticized dance move: 'It helped me grow'
Dua Lipa on reclaiming criticized dance move: 'It helped me grow'
Volodymyr Zelensky did rom-coms, 'DWTS', 'Paddington' as an actor
Volodymyr Zelensky did rom-coms, 'DWTS', 'Paddington' as an actor
'Shining Vale' makes Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino laugh, scream
'Shining Vale' makes Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino laugh, scream
Famous birthdays for March 4: Landon Donovan, Patricia Heaton
Famous birthdays for March 4: Landon Donovan, Patricia Heaton
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement