'Neighbours': Australian soap opera canceled after 37 seasons

Australian soap opera "Neighbours," which helped launch the careers of Margot Robbie and other stars, will end in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Australian soap opera Neighbours is coming to a close. Producers confirmed Wednesday on Twitter that the series will end in June after 37 seasons and nearly 9,000 episodes. Advertisement

Advertisement

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show."

Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show— Neighbours (@neighbours) March 3, 2022

Neighbours originally premiered in 1985. In 2008, the show moved in the United Kingdom to Channel 5, which announced in February that it would stop airing the series to focus on U.K. dramas.

"To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours," producers said.

Advertisement

Variety said Fremantle, which produces the show, searched for another partner for Neighbours for several months but was unable to find a new broadcaster.

Neighbours helped launch the careers of Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Chris Hemsworth and other stars. The show presently stars Stefan Dennis, Geoff Paine, Annie Jones, Lucinda Cowden and Alan Fletcher.