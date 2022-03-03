Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 3, 2022 / 12:00 PM

Phoebe Waller-Bridge series in the works at Amazon Prime Video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Phoebe Waller-Bridge series in the works at Amazon Prime Video
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a new series at Amazon Prime Video that will begin production this year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a new series in the works at Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon confirmed Thursday that Waller-Bridge's new show will begin production later this year.

Advertisement

Waller-Bridge is known for creating the BBC and Amazon Studios series Fleabag, which ended in April 2019 after two seasons. She also wrote the first season of the BBC America series Killing Eve and served as an executive producer on the show.

The new Prime Video series will be the first to emerge from Waller-Bridge's overall deal with Amazon, which she signed in September 2019.

"I'm insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon," Waller-Bridge said at the time. "Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can't wait to get going!"

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke praised Waller-Bridge as "clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing."

Advertisement

"Fleabag has been a gift to our Prime Video customers and we are excited for what comes next from this brilliant mind to dazzle and delight our global audience," Salke said.

Waller-Bridge will also star in Indiana Jones 5 with Harrison Ford.

Read More

Zoe Kravitz recalls 'The Batman' screen test with Robert Pattinson: 'He was so good' Reports: 'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney is engaged 'Neighbours': Australian soap opera canceled after 37 seasons What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'It's a Sin' leads Britain's Royal Television Society award nominees
TV // 2 hours ago
'It's a Sin' leads Britain's Royal Television Society award nominees
March 3 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Television Society announced the nominees for this year's RTS Programme Awards with "It's a Sin" securing six.
'Neighbours': Australian soap opera canceled after 37 seasons
TV // 2 hours ago
'Neighbours': Australian soap opera canceled after 37 seasons
March 3 (UPI) -- Australian soap opera "Neighbours" will end in June after losing its broadcaster and funding.
'Our Flag Means Death': Weird roles attracted stars to pirate workplace comedy
TV // 8 hours ago
'Our Flag Means Death': Weird roles attracted stars to pirate workplace comedy
NEW YORK, March 3 (UPI) -- Rhys Darby says it was a challenge playing the many layers of an 18th-century aristocrat who gives up his luxe life and family for a career in piracy in HBO Max's new workplace comedy, Our Flag Means Death.
John Cameron Mitchell: Playing Joe Exotic 'like Hedwig'
TV // 9 hours ago
John Cameron Mitchell: Playing Joe Exotic 'like Hedwig'
LOS ANGELES, March 3 (UPI) -- John Cameron Mitchell described the parallels between playing Joe Exotic on "Joe vs. Carole" and his stage and screen character from "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."
'iCarly' Season 2 promises 'hot, hot relationship' for Carly
TV // 21 hours ago
'iCarly' Season 2 promises 'hot, hot relationship' for Carly
March 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "iCarly" Season 2 and announced its premiere date on April 8. The trailer shows new romantic and comedic shenanigans for Carly (Miranda Cosgrove).
Peyton Manning launches 2 HISTORY Channel shows
TV // 22 hours ago
Peyton Manning launches 2 HISTORY Channel shows
March 2 (UPI) -- HISTORY Channel announced 2 shows from executive producer Peyton Manning on Wednesday. "The Einstein Challenge" and "History's Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning" are coming from Manning and Omaha Productions.
Fox renews 'Next Level Chef' with Gordon Ramsay for a second season
TV // 22 hours ago
Fox renews 'Next Level Chef' with Gordon Ramsay for a second season
March 2 (UPI) -- Fox has renewed cooking competition series "Next Level Chef" with Gordon Ramsay.
Pierce Brosnan, Ray Liotta launch HISTORY Channel shows
TV // 22 hours ago
Pierce Brosnan, Ray Liotta launch HISTORY Channel shows
March 2 (UPI) -- HISTORY Channel announced new shows from Pierce Brosnan and Ray Liotta on Wednesday. Brosnan will host "History's Greatest Heists" and Liotta will executive produce the mafia series "Five Families."
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' coming to Fox Television Stations in fall
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' coming to Fox Television Stations in fall
March 2 (UPI) -- "The Jennifer Hudson Show," a new talk show hosted by "Dreamgirls" star Jennifer Hudson, will launch in fall 2022.
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
March 2 (UPI) -- "Sweet Magnolias" Season 2 has spent four weeks in Netflix's Top 10 list. Here are 5 similar shows to watch while you wait for Season 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Lindsay Lohan partners with Netflix to star in two new films
Lindsay Lohan partners with Netflix to star in two new films
Netflix teases Judd Apatow's 'The Bubble' with 'Cliff Beasts 6' clip
Netflix teases Judd Apatow's 'The Bubble' with 'Cliff Beasts 6' clip
Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson join 'Weird Al' Yankovic biopic
Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson join 'Weird Al' Yankovic biopic
Peyton Manning launches 2 HISTORY Channel shows
Peyton Manning launches 2 HISTORY Channel shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement