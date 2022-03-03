Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 3, 2022 / 12:36 PM

Kal Penn joins 'The Santa Clause' series at Disney+

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kal Penn joins 'The Santa Clause' series at Disney+
Kal Penn will star with Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell in the Disney+ series "The Santa Clause." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Kal Penn has joined the cast of The Santa Clause series at Disney+.

The 44-year-old actor will star in the upcoming Santa Clause sequel series, Deadline reported Thursday.

Advertisement

The new show is based on the 1994 movie The Santa Clause and its sequels The Santa Clause 2 (2002) and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006).

Penn joins original stars Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, who will reprise their roles as Scott Calvin and Carol Calvin, aka Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Variety confirmed Penn's casting.

In the Santa Clause series, Scott (Allen) is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing he can't be Santa forever. He begins looking for a replacement.

Penn will play Simon Choski, a single father and an ambitious game inventor and product developer.

"Simon can talk the tech-mogul talk but can't walk the walk and his dreams of being the next Bezos falls drastically short. But all that changes after a visit to the North Pole," an official description reads.

Jack Burditt, who previously worked with Allen on his show Last Man Standing, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the Santa Clause series. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce with Allen, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina.

Advertisement

Penn is known for starring in the Harold & Kumar films. He also played Dr. Lawrence Kutner on House and Seth Wright on Designated Survivor.

Read More

Tim Allen to return for 'The Santa Clause' series at Disney+ 'Daredevil,' 'Jessica Jones' and more heading to Disney+ on March 16 Zoe Kravitz recalls 'The Batman' screen test with Robert Pattinson: 'He was so good' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Are You the One?' global edition coming to Paramount+
TV // 13 minutes ago
'Are You the One?' global edition coming to Paramount+
March 3 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Are You the One?" will move from MTV to Paramount+ and launch as a new global edition for Season 9.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge series in the works at Amazon Prime Video
TV // 2 hours ago
Phoebe Waller-Bridge series in the works at Amazon Prime Video
March 3 (UPI) -- "Fleabag" creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a new series at Amazon Prime Video that will begin production this year.
'It's a Sin' leads Britain's Royal Television Society award nominees
TV // 3 hours ago
'It's a Sin' leads Britain's Royal Television Society award nominees
March 3 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Television Society announced the nominees for this year's RTS Programme Awards with "It's a Sin" securing six.
'Neighbours': Australian soap opera canceled after 37 seasons
TV // 4 hours ago
'Neighbours': Australian soap opera canceled after 37 seasons
March 3 (UPI) -- Australian soap opera "Neighbours" will end in June after losing its broadcaster and funding.
'Our Flag Means Death': Weird roles attracted stars to pirate workplace comedy
TV // 10 hours ago
'Our Flag Means Death': Weird roles attracted stars to pirate workplace comedy
NEW YORK, March 3 (UPI) -- Rhys Darby says it was a challenge playing the many layers of an 18th-century aristocrat who gives up his luxe life and family for a career in piracy in HBO Max's new workplace comedy, Our Flag Means Death.
John Cameron Mitchell: Playing Joe Exotic 'like Hedwig'
TV // 11 hours ago
John Cameron Mitchell: Playing Joe Exotic 'like Hedwig'
LOS ANGELES, March 3 (UPI) -- John Cameron Mitchell described the parallels between playing Joe Exotic on "Joe vs. Carole" and his stage and screen character from "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."
'iCarly' Season 2 promises 'hot, hot relationship' for Carly
TV // 22 hours ago
'iCarly' Season 2 promises 'hot, hot relationship' for Carly
March 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "iCarly" Season 2 and announced its premiere date on April 8. The trailer shows new romantic and comedic shenanigans for Carly (Miranda Cosgrove).
Peyton Manning launches 2 HISTORY Channel shows
TV // 23 hours ago
Peyton Manning launches 2 HISTORY Channel shows
March 2 (UPI) -- HISTORY Channel announced 2 shows from executive producer Peyton Manning on Wednesday. "The Einstein Challenge" and "History's Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning" are coming from Manning and Omaha Productions.
Fox renews 'Next Level Chef' with Gordon Ramsay for a second season
TV // 23 hours ago
Fox renews 'Next Level Chef' with Gordon Ramsay for a second season
March 2 (UPI) -- Fox has renewed cooking competition series "Next Level Chef" with Gordon Ramsay.
Pierce Brosnan, Ray Liotta launch HISTORY Channel shows
TV // 23 hours ago
Pierce Brosnan, Ray Liotta launch HISTORY Channel shows
March 2 (UPI) -- HISTORY Channel announced new shows from Pierce Brosnan and Ray Liotta on Wednesday. Brosnan will host "History's Greatest Heists" and Liotta will executive produce the mafia series "Five Families."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Lindsay Lohan partners with Netflix to star in two new films
Lindsay Lohan partners with Netflix to star in two new films
Peyton Manning launches 2 HISTORY Channel shows
Peyton Manning launches 2 HISTORY Channel shows
Pamela Anderson to tell her story in Netflix documentary
Pamela Anderson to tell her story in Netflix documentary
Famous birthdays for March 3: Jessica Biel, Jackie Joyner-Kersee
Famous birthdays for March 3: Jessica Biel, Jackie Joyner-Kersee
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement