Kal Penn joins 'The Santa Clause' series at Disney+

Kal Penn will star with Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell in the Disney+ series "The Santa Clause." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Kal Penn has joined the cast of The Santa Clause series at Disney+. The 44-year-old actor will star in the upcoming Santa Clause sequel series, Deadline reported Thursday. Advertisement

The new show is based on the 1994 movie The Santa Clause and its sequels The Santa Clause 2 (2002) and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006).

Penn joins original stars Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, who will reprise their roles as Scott Calvin and Carol Calvin, aka Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Variety confirmed Penn's casting.

In the Santa Clause series, Scott (Allen) is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing he can't be Santa forever. He begins looking for a replacement.

Penn will play Simon Choski, a single father and an ambitious game inventor and product developer.

"Simon can talk the tech-mogul talk but can't walk the walk and his dreams of being the next Bezos falls drastically short. But all that changes after a visit to the North Pole," an official description reads.

Jack Burditt, who previously worked with Allen on his show Last Man Standing, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the Santa Clause series. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce with Allen, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina.

Penn is known for starring in the Harold & Kumar films. He also played Dr. Lawrence Kutner on House and Seth Wright on Designated Survivor.