'Are You the One?' global edition coming to Paramount+

Dating reality series "Are You the One?" will move from MTV to Paramount+ and launch as a new global edition for Season 9. Photo via MTV

March 3 (UPI) -- Are You the One? has a new global edition coming to Paramount+. The dating reality series will move from MTV to Paramount+ and launch as a new global edition.

Paramount+ said in a press release that Are You the One - Global Edition will begin casting this spring and start production later this year. The series hails from MTV Entertainment Studios.

Are You the One - Global Edition will follow 22 recent singles from around the globe as they undergo an "extensive matchmaking process" to find their perfect partner. The group will then live together at an international location with the goal of finding "The One."

Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if they can identify all 11 couples at the same time, they'll split a massive cash prize.

Are You the One? originally had an eight-season run on MTV from 2014 to 2019. The series was one of the first to feature openly LGBTQ and sexually fluid contestants.

The original show inspired spinoffs in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.