Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 3, 2022 / 1:49 PM / Updated at 2:11 PM

'Are You the One?' global edition coming to Paramount+

By Annie Martin
'Are You the One?' global edition coming to Paramount+
Dating reality series "Are You the One?" will move from MTV to Paramount+ and launch as a new global edition for Season 9. Photo via MTV

March 3 (UPI) -- Are You the One? has a new global edition coming to Paramount+.

The dating reality series will move from MTV to Paramount+ and launch as a new global edition.

Advertisement

Paramount+ said in a press release that Are You the One - Global Edition will begin casting this spring and start production later this year. The series hails from MTV Entertainment Studios.

Are You the One - Global Edition will follow 22 recent singles from around the globe as they undergo an "extensive matchmaking process" to find their perfect partner. The group will then live together at an international location with the goal of finding "The One."

Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if they can identify all 11 couples at the same time, they'll split a massive cash prize.

Are You the One? originally had an eight-season run on MTV from 2014 to 2019. The series was one of the first to feature openly LGBTQ and sexually fluid contestants.

The original show inspired spinoffs in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Read More

Zoe Kravitz recalls 'The Batman' screen test with Robert Pattinson: 'He was so good' Cynthia Bailey on Kenya Moore friendship: 'We are not where we used to be' Jack Harlow to star in 'White Men Can't Jump' reboot What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan 'Walking Dead' spinoff to premiere in 2023
TV // 43 minutes ago
Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan 'Walking Dead' spinoff to premiere in 2023
March 7 (UPI) -- AMC announced the series "Isle of the Dead" Monday. The follow-up to "The Walking Dead" follows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) into post-apocalyptic New York.
'The Muppets Mayhem' series with Lilly Singh coming to Disney+
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Muppets Mayhem' series with Lilly Singh coming to Disney+
March 7 (UPI) -- "The Muppets Mayhem," a new comedy series featuring Lilly Singh and the Muppet characters of The Electric Mayhem Band, is in the works at Disney+.
'SNL:' Kate McKinnon blasts Florida bill about sexual orientation talk in schools
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL:' Kate McKinnon blasts Florida bill about sexual orientation talk in schools
March 6 (UPI) -- "SNL" cast member Kate McKinnon took to the show's "Weekend Update" segment to condemn the Florida House's recent passage of a bill to regulate public school teaching about sexual orientation.
Stars say there's still no peace for Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 6
TV // 1 day ago
Stars say there's still no peace for Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 6
NEW YORK, March 6 (UPI) -- "Outlander" Season 6, starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, premieres Sunday night.
'Winning Time' felt pressure to portray 1979-80 Lakers
TV // 1 day ago
'Winning Time' felt pressure to portray 1979-80 Lakers
LOS ANGELES, March 6 (UPI) -- "Winning Time" cast members Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Devaughn Nixon, John C. Reilly and Gaby Hoffman discuss playing real life players, owners and managers in the HBO docudrama.
Assad Zaman to co-star in 'Interview with the Vampire' series
TV // 2 days ago
Assad Zaman to co-star in 'Interview with the Vampire' series
March 5 (UPI) -- Assad Zaman has joined the cast of AMC's upcoming seven-part drama based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, "Interview with the Vampire."
No Season 2 for 'Ordinary Joe' on NBC
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 for 'Ordinary Joe' on NBC
March 5 (UPI) -- Garrett Lerner, who produced and developed "Ordinary Joe," said NBC has chosen not to renew the drama for a second season.
NBC announces reality series 'Million Dollar Island' with 100 contestants
TV // 3 days ago
NBC announces reality series 'Million Dollar Island' with 100 contestants
March 4 (UPI) -- NBC announced on Friday a new competition series titled "Million Dollar Island," which will feature 100 contestants.
Donald Glover explores Europe in new 'Atlanta' Season 3 trailer
TV // 3 days ago
Donald Glover explores Europe in new 'Atlanta' Season 3 trailer
March 4 (UPI) -- Donald Glover and the rest of his crew head to Europe in the new trailer for "Atlanta" Season 3.
'Desus & Mero' Season 4 premieres March 10 with Denzel Washington
TV // 3 days ago
'Desus & Mero' Season 4 premieres March 10 with Denzel Washington
March 3 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Thursday at that Season 4 of "Desus & Mero" will premiere March 10, with guest Denzel Washington in the studio.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Pregnant 'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave hospitalized with COVID-19
Pregnant 'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave hospitalized with COVID-19
'Lost Daughter,' 'Reservation Dogs' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
'Lost Daughter,' 'Reservation Dogs' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
'Ghost Adventures' to return with new episodes in March on Discovery+
'Ghost Adventures' to return with new episodes in March on Discovery+
Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards
Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement