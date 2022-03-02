Trending
March 2, 2022 / 8:52 AM

Ciara, Russell Wilson on 'Why Not You?': 'This book is everything to us'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara talked about their new children's book "Why Not You?" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Ciara and Russell Wilson discussed their new children's book titled Why Not You? while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The focus of the book, which was released Tuesday, is to inspire kids to chase after their biggest dreams. The project also shares a name with their school, Why Not You Academy.

Ciara and Wilson told Kimmel on Tuesday that the book was inspired by the lessons they learned from their parents.

"This book is everything to us because my dad used to always say why not you," Wilson said before describing how Ciara had a similar upbringing.

"For me it was more so that energy of why not you going, being able to go and do whatever you want to do and dream of, like no dream is too big. That's how my house was so I was living by the same energy too. So we share that same passion and connection," Ciara said.

Ciara and Wilson were married in 2016. The couple share 4-year-old daughter Sienna Princess and 1-year-old son Win Harrison together. Ciara is also the mother to 7-year-old son Future Zahir, who she shares with her ex-fiancé Future.

Kimmel joked about Win having pressure on him to succeed in life due to his name.

"I will tell you Win walks around the house with a winning spirit. He's winning at everything already," Ciara said.

Moments from Ciara's career

Ciara arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, on December 8, 2004. Her album, "Goodies," topped the Billboard charts after its release. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

