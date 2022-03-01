What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Euphoria' Season 2

1/6

March 1 (UPI) -- Euphoria Season 2's finale aired Sunday and viewers are still recovering from what took place on the action-packed episode. There was a two and a half year gap between Seasons 1 and 2 and, hopefully, there will be less time before the next. Here are 5 teen dramas to satisfy your love of young adult chaos, romance and scandal while you wait for Season 3. 'Yellowjackets' -- Showtime Advertisement

Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress star in this horror-drama as the adult survivors of a plane crash that took place when they were teenagers. Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nelisse, Samantha Hanratty and Jasmin Savoy Brown play the 1996 versions of their characters. The Yellowjackets, a high school soccer team, were stranded in the woods for nearly two years and did whatever they could to make it out. Season 1 ended in mid-January and the show was picked up for a second season in December.

'Sex Education' -- Netflix

The British dramedy follows Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), whose mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) is a sex therapist. Otis sets up a sex therapy clinic at his high school with help from his friend Maeve (Emma Mackey). Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene and Aimee Lou Wood also star. The series has been renewed for a fourth season.

'Sex Lives of College Girls' -- HBO Max

The series, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, follows four college freshman from different backgrounds as they start at fictional Essex University. Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott star in the dramedy, which premiered in November. It has been renewed for a second season.

'Elite' -- Netflix

The Spanish-language series, which stars Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós and Carla Díaz, follows working-class teens enrolled at fictional boarding school Las Encinas through a scholarship program and their relationship with their wealthy classmates. The mystery-thriller has been renewed for a sixth season.

'Degrassi' -- Netflix, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video

The original serious teen drama, Degrassi, premiered in 1979 as The Kids of Degrassi Street. There have been several spinoffs of the series, including Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi High, Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi: Next Class. The Canadian series has never shied away from serious topics and casts actors who are actually in their teens. It was announced in January that a revival of the series is in the works at HBO Max.