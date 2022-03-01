'The Kardashians' are 'back and better than ever' in new teaser

1/5

"The Kardashians," a new reality series featuring Kim Kardashian (L), Kylie Jenner and their family, will premiere on Hulu in April. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- The Kardashian-Jenner family is "back and better than ever" in a new teaser for The Kardashians. Hulu released a teaser trailer for the reality series Monday featuring Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and their mom, Kris Jenner. Advertisement

The preview features big moments from the family's past year, including Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker.

"Over the last year ... we've seen such transformations in all of us," one person says in a voice over.

The Kardashians marks the Kardashian-Jenner family's return to television following the end of their E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which concluded in June 2021 after 20 seasons.

Advertisement

"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines," an official synopsis reads.

"From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.

