Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 1, 2022 / 11:12 AM

'Bridgerton' siblings assemble in Season 2 photos

By Annie Martin

March 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Bridgerton Season 2.

The streaming service shared new photos from the season Monday featuring Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton.

Advertisement

One of the photos shows Anthony (Bailey), the eldest of the eight Bridgerton siblings, peering into a room with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and some of their siblings.

More photos show Anthony on a horseback ride with his love interest Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Kate with her sister, Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

In addition, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is seen writing a new missive as the anonymous gossip newsletter author known as Lady Whistledown.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the season in February that hints at Anthony and Kate's romance.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series, which takes place in Regency-era London. Season 2 adapts Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me and centers on Anthony's search for a wife.

The TV series is created by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Julie Andrews also star.

Season 2 premieres March 25 on Netflix.

Read More

'Bridgerton': Lady Whistledown sharpens her 'knives' in Season 2 teaser Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022 What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Euphoria' Season 2 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Yellowstone: One-Fifty': Kevin Costner to host Fox Nation docuseries
TV // 1 minute ago
'Yellowstone: One-Fifty': Kevin Costner to host Fox Nation docuseries
March 1 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner will narrate and host "Yellowstone: One-Fifty," a new series celebrating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park.
'Dropout' star Amanda Seyfried had to 'fall in love' with Elizabeth Holmes
TV // 1 hour ago
'Dropout' star Amanda Seyfried had to 'fall in love' with Elizabeth Holmes
LOS ANGELES, March 1 (UPI) -- Amanda Seyfried discusses the admirable qualities she found in portraying Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu series, "The Dropout," and where she says Holmes went astray.
'The Kardashians' are 'back and better than ever' in new teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Kardashians' are 'back and better than ever' in new teaser
March 1 (UPI) -- "The Kardashians," a new reality series featuring the Kardashian-Jenner family, will premiere on Hulu in April.
Bob Odenkirk on appreciating life: 'You got to work to be present'
TV // 2 hours ago
Bob Odenkirk on appreciating life: 'You got to work to be present'
March 1 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk discussed his heart attack and how he is appreciating life more while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Euphoria' Season 2
TV // 7 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Euphoria' Season 2
March 1 (UPI) -- "Euphoria's" Season 2 finale aired Sunday, and viewers are still recovering from the events of the action-packed episode. Here are 5 teen dramas to watch while you wait for Season 3.
Apple signs Michael Douglas for Benjamin Franklin series
TV // 18 hours ago
Apple signs Michael Douglas for Benjamin Franklin series
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Monday it has ordered a limited series about Benjamin Franklin starring Michael Douglas as the founding father.
Peacock announces video game-based comedy series 'Twisted Metal'
TV // 19 hours ago
Peacock announces video game-based comedy series 'Twisted Metal'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Monday a new a comedy series "Twisted Metal" based on the video game of the same name.
'Yellowstone' Season 4 to premiere on Peacock in late March
TV // 20 hours ago
'Yellowstone' Season 4 to premiere on Peacock in late March
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- NBC Universal's Peacock will air a fourth season of "Yellowstone" on March 28.
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind" Season 2, which is ranked No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 list, has just concluded. Here are 5 similar series to watch while you wait for Season 3 of the reality series.
New South Korean series 'Juvenile Justice' hits Netflix charts
TV // 1 day ago
New South Korean series 'Juvenile Justice' hits Netflix charts
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's second Netflix original show this year, Juvenile Justice, made its way into the global charts just days after its premiere Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'The Batman' is relentlessly dark and unique
Movie review: 'The Batman' is relentlessly dark and unique
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2
Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown
Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Maks Chmerkovskiy to head out of Ukraine
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Maks Chmerkovskiy to head out of Ukraine
'Yellowstone' Season 4 to premiere on Peacock in late March
'Yellowstone' Season 4 to premiere on Peacock in late March
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement