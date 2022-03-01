'Bridgerton' siblings assemble in Season 2 photos

Thought you might like to see a few new photos from Bridgerton Season 2 pic.twitter.com/PNcyDGqAI1— Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2022

March 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Bridgerton Season 2.

The streaming service shared new photos from the season Monday featuring Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton.

One of the photos shows Anthony (Bailey), the eldest of the eight Bridgerton siblings, peering into a room with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and some of their siblings.

More photos show Anthony on a horseback ride with his love interest Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Kate with her sister, Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

In addition, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is seen writing a new missive as the anonymous gossip newsletter author known as Lady Whistledown.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the season in February that hints at Anthony and Kate's romance.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series, which takes place in Regency-era London. Season 2 adapts Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me and centers on Anthony's search for a wife.

The TV series is created by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Julie Andrews also star.

Season 2 premieres March 25 on Netflix.