Advertisement
TV
Feb. 28, 2022 / 7:35 AM

ITV orders Season 2 of Vicky McClure's 'Trigger Point'

By Karen Butler
ITV orders Season 2 of Vicky McClure's 'Trigger Point'
Vicky McClure is returning for Season 2 of "Trigger Point." Photo courtesy of ITV

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- ITV has ordered a second season of Trigger Point, a thriller starring Vicky McClure as a bomb disposal operative.

The six new episodes are expected to debut in 2023.

Advertisement

The show is penned by newcomer Daniel Brierley and produced by Jed Mercurio's HTM Television.

"I am so delighted to see Trigger Point return," said Polly Hill, ITV's head of drama, in a statement Sunday.

"Vicky is stunning as Lana and it's brilliantly produced by Jed and HTM, but I also want to congratulate Daniel for his scripts. To have held the audience in a state of tension for 6 hours so brilliantly, you can't believe it's his first show. I can't wait to see where series two takes Lana and her team."

Adrian Lester co-starred with McClure in Season 1 of the show, which debuted in the United Kingdom last month. Its finale aired over the weekend.

"Can't thank you all enough for watching! It's been so humbling reading all your messages,seeing you enjoy the show! Massive love to the entire TP production! A fiercely talented, fun & hard working crew!" McClure tweeted Sunday.

Advertisement

Read More

Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot Michael Keaton almost missed SAG win for bathroom trip Sam Waterston credits 'audience's persistent appetite' for 'Law & Order' comeback Morena Baccarin: Cop and criminal can't exist without each other in 'Endgame'

Latest Headlines

Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
TV // 55 minutes ago
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Screen Actors Guild Awards presenter Selena Gomez took the stage barefoot Sunday night.
Michael Keaton almost missed SAG win for bathroom trip
TV // 59 minutes ago
Michael Keaton almost missed SAG win for bathroom trip
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Dopesick" star Michael Keaton nearly missed his big moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica Sunday night.
'Better Things' finale forced Pamela Adlon to relive watching kids grow up
TV // 4 hours ago
'Better Things' finale forced Pamela Adlon to relive watching kids grow up
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Pamela Adlon said the final season of "Better Things" was like seeing her daughters grow up and move on all over again.
'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards
TV // 11 hours ago
'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The cast of "CODA" was named Best Ensemble in a Film at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., Sunday night.
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
TV // 21 hours ago
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- New York's Ukrainian Chorus Dumka opened this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live" with a performance of "Prayer for Ukraine."
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
TV // 22 hours ago
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- John Mulaney hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time this weekend.
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
TV // 1 day ago
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Kieran Culkin will be heard narrating "Gaming Wall Street," a two-part documentary debuting Thursday on HBO Max.
'Outlander' prequel series in the works at Starz
TV // 1 day ago
'Outlander' prequel series in the works at Starz
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Starz and Sony Pictures Television are working on a prequel series to its beloved time-travel drama, "Outlander."
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill confirmed as SAG presenters
TV // 1 day ago
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill confirmed as SAG presenters
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been confirmed as presenters for Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.
James Brown docuseries from Mick Jagger, Questlove coming to A&E
TV // 2 days ago
James Brown docuseries from Mick Jagger, Questlove coming to A&E
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- "James Brown: Say It Loud," a new documentary executive produced by Mick Jagger and Questlove, will premiere on A&E in 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards
'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement