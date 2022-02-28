Peacock announces video game-based comedy series 'Twisted Metal'

1/3

Artwork created by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the new series, "Twisted Metal." Photo courtesy of NBCUniversal

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Monday a new comedy series Twisted Metal based on the vehicular combat video game series of the same name. Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will star in and executive produce the series through Make It With Gravy Productions. Advertisement

Mackie will play John Doe, a smug milkman and "motor-mouthed outsider," who has forgotten his past in the half-hour live-action comedy based on the PlayStation game series, according to a statement from Peacock streaming service's owner, NBCUniversal.

Doe is offered "a chance at a better life," if he is able to survive vehicular combat while delivering a "mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland," the statement said. "With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Production and Universal Television produce the series based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland).

Reese and Wernick will also executive produce the series, along with Mackie, and Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), who also serves as showrunner and writer.

Other executive producers include Will Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan (PlayStation Productions), and Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios.

"We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television and colleagues at PlayStation Productions,' said Jeff Frost, president Sony Pictures Television Studios and Jason Clodfelter, co-president, in a joint statement. "Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show. We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept."