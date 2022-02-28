Trending
Henry Winkler to star in Israeli comedy 'Chanshi'

By Karen Butler
Henry Winkler has landed a role in the new Israeli comedy, "Chanshi." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Happy Days and Barry actor Henry Winkler is set to star in the new comedy, Chanshi, for Israel's HOT television network.

Winkler will play Tatty, the title character's father.

Aleeza Chanowitz will play Chanshi.

Mickey Triest and Aaron Geva are at the helm of the show about a young Jewish woman who decides to immigrate to Israel and abandon the life she has always known on the eve of her wedding in Brooklyn.

Filming is underway and the show is expected to debut on HOT this year.

Production company Kastina Communications is looking for U.S. and international homes for the series.

The cast includes Marnina Schon, Tomer Machloof, Lee Bader, Oshri Cohen, Daniel Moreshet, Michal Birnbaum, Roy Miller, Roni Dalumi and Dor Gvirtsmam.

