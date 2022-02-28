Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 28, 2022 / 10:48 AM / Updated at 10:49 AM

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2

By Sheri Elfman
1/5
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2
"Love Is Blind" Season 2 contestant Mallory Zapata tries on a wedding gown. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Love is Blind Season 2, which is ranked No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 list, has just concluded. The popular show features singles who date while secluded in pods, where they can talk to but not see each other. The couples meet face-to-face after they decide whether or not to get engaged. Dedicated fans devoured the series, and moved onto Love is Blind Japan and Love is Blind Brazil.

Here are 5 similar series to watch while you wait for Season 3 of the reality series.

Advertisement

'Married at First Sight' -- Lifetime

Each season of Married at First Sight takes place in a different city. The current season, 14, takes place in Boston, and features five couples who don't meet until they are at the altar. Experts match the pairs, who marry, go on a honeymoon, live together and decide on decision day eight weeks later whether to stay married or divorce. Two seasons of the Australia version are also available on Lifetime.

Advertisement

'The Circle' - - Netflix

The reality competition series follows contestants who are isolated in their own apartments and communicate with each other through "The Circle," which transcribes their messages into text. The show's focus is not on romance, but there are always flirtations happening in The Circle. Contestants catfish and befriend each other -- and inevitably vote each other off -- to win $100,000.The series, which started in the U.K., also has a France and Brazil version.

'Sexy Beasts' - - Netflix

There are two seasons available of this wild reality series. Each episode features one single and three love interests. The twist? Each contestant has their appearance hidden with prosthetics and only reveal their face when they are eliminated or chosen as the winner.

'Indian Matchmaking' - - Netflix

Matchmaker Sima Taparia helps singles around the globe find love in this reality series, which was recently picked up for a Season 2. Many singles present a challenge to the marriage expert and part of the fun is watching to see how the dates will turn out and meeting the families.

Advertisement

'Love Island UK' - - ITV, Hulu

The long-running reality series follows a group of contestants as they live together away from the outside world. Islanders have. to couple up with each other in order to move on in the competition. Unlike Love is Blind, couples choose each other entirely on looks. Throughout the show, couples -- and the public -- vote for who stays and who will ultimately win the $50,000 prize. Several couples have fallen in love and have gotten married since their time on the show. There's an Australian version of the series, also on Hulu, and an American version on CBS.

Read More

What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler' Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022 Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022

Latest Headlines

New South Korean series 'Juvenile Justice' hits Netflix charts
TV // 1 hour ago
New South Korean series 'Juvenile Justice' hits Netflix charts
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's second Netflix original show this year, Juvenile Justice, made its way into the global charts just days after its premiere Friday.
Henry Winkler to star in Israeli comedy 'Chanshi'
TV // 2 hours ago
Henry Winkler to star in Israeli comedy 'Chanshi'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Henry Winkler is set to star in the new comedy, "Chanshi," for Israel's HOT television network.
ITV orders Season 2 of Vicky McClure's 'Trigger Point'
TV // 3 hours ago
ITV orders Season 2 of Vicky McClure's 'Trigger Point'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- ITV has ordered a second season of "Trigger Point," a thriller starring Vicky McClure as a bomb disposal operative.
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
TV // 3 hours ago
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Screen Actors Guild Awards presenter Selena Gomez took the stage barefoot Sunday night.
Michael Keaton almost missed SAG win for bathroom trip
TV // 3 hours ago
Michael Keaton almost missed SAG win for bathroom trip
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Dopesick" star Michael Keaton nearly missed his big moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica Sunday night.
'Better Things' finale forced Pamela Adlon to relive watching kids grow up
TV // 7 hours ago
'Better Things' finale forced Pamela Adlon to relive watching kids grow up
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Pamela Adlon said the final season of "Better Things" was like seeing her daughters grow up and move on all over again.
'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards
TV // 14 hours ago
'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The cast of "CODA" was named Best Ensemble in a Film at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., Sunday night.
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- New York's Ukrainian Chorus Dumka opened this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live" with a performance of "Prayer for Ukraine."
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
TV // 1 day ago
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- John Mulaney hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time this weekend.
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
TV // 1 day ago
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Kieran Culkin will be heard narrating "Gaming Wall Street," a two-part documentary debuting Thursday on HBO Max.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022
'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement