What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2

"Love Is Blind" Season 2 contestant Mallory Zapata tries on a wedding gown. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Love is Blind Season 2, which is ranked No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 list, has just concluded. The popular show features singles who date while secluded in pods, where they can talk to but not see each other. The couples meet face-to-face after they decide whether or not to get engaged. Dedicated fans devoured the series, and moved onto Love is Blind Japan and Love is Blind Brazil. Here are 5 similar series to watch while you wait for Season 3 of the reality series. Advertisement

'Married at First Sight' -- Lifetime

Each season of Married at First Sight takes place in a different city. The current season, 14, takes place in Boston, and features five couples who don't meet until they are at the altar. Experts match the pairs, who marry, go on a honeymoon, live together and decide on decision day eight weeks later whether to stay married or divorce. Two seasons of the Australia version are also available on Lifetime.

'The Circle' - - Netflix

The reality competition series follows contestants who are isolated in their own apartments and communicate with each other through "The Circle," which transcribes their messages into text. The show's focus is not on romance, but there are always flirtations happening in The Circle. Contestants catfish and befriend each other -- and inevitably vote each other off -- to win $100,000.The series, which started in the U.K., also has a France and Brazil version.

'Sexy Beasts' - - Netflix

There are two seasons available of this wild reality series. Each episode features one single and three love interests. The twist? Each contestant has their appearance hidden with prosthetics and only reveal their face when they are eliminated or chosen as the winner.

'Indian Matchmaking' - - Netflix

Matchmaker Sima Taparia helps singles around the globe find love in this reality series, which was recently picked up for a Season 2. Many singles present a challenge to the marriage expert and part of the fun is watching to see how the dates will turn out and meeting the families.

'Love Island UK' - - ITV, Hulu

The long-running reality series follows a group of contestants as they live together away from the outside world. Islanders have. to couple up with each other in order to move on in the competition. Unlike Love is Blind, couples choose each other entirely on looks. Throughout the show, couples -- and the public -- vote for who stays and who will ultimately win the $50,000 prize. Several couples have fallen in love and have gotten married since their time on the show. There's an Australian version of the series, also on Hulu, and an American version on CBS.