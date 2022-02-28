New South Korean series 'Juvenile Justice' hits Netflix charts

South Korean actress Kim Hye-soo appears in the Netflix original series, "Juvenile Justice." The series made it into the global Top 10 charts on Netflix just two days after its premiere on Friday. Photo courtesy of Netflix

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's second Netflix original show this year, Juvenile Justice, made its way into the global charts just days after its premiere Friday. The courtroom drama ranked 10th Sunday globally, topping the charts in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, according to Flixpatrol, which tracks streaming data. Advertisement

In Singapore and Taiwan, the show hit No. 2.

However, Juvenile Justice failed to attract viewers from the West, unlike All of Us Are Dead, another South Korean original Netflix series released earlier this year,

The zombie thriller hit No. 1 in the global Netflix charts after its release in January. It still remains in the Netflix Top 5.

After Squid Game became a global sensation late last year, Korean Netflix originals like My Name, Hellbound and All of Us Are Dead gained popularity worldwide.

Juvenile Justice, directed by Hong Jong-chan, is a 10-episode series that highlights the issue of juvenile delinquency through the perspective of four judges who rule over the offenses.

"In the past, I just heard about juvenile offenders through the media. But this drama gave me an opportunity to take a closer look," Hong told an online press conference Tuesday.

Advertisement

"I believe that young offenders are not the only ones who are responsible. I think that there are also fundamental social problems," he said.

The drama stars Kim Hye-soo, Kim Mu-yeol, Lee Jung-eun and Lee Sung-min. It marks Kim Hye-soo's first appearance on Netflix.

After making her debut in the mid-1980s as a high school student, Kim is now one of the most sought-after actresses in South Korea.