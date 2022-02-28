Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 28, 2022 / 9:41 AM

New South Korean series 'Juvenile Justice' hits Netflix charts

By Kim Hye-ran & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
New South Korean series 'Juvenile Justice' hits Netflix charts
South Korean actress Kim Hye-soo appears in the Netflix original series, "Juvenile Justice." The series made it into the global Top 10 charts on Netflix just two days after its premiere on Friday. Photo courtesy of Netflix

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's second Netflix original show this year, Juvenile Justice, made its way into the global charts just days after its premiere Friday.

The courtroom drama ranked 10th Sunday globally, topping the charts in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, according to Flixpatrol, which tracks streaming data.

Advertisement

In Singapore and Taiwan, the show hit No. 2.

However, Juvenile Justice failed to attract viewers from the West, unlike All of Us Are Dead, another South Korean original Netflix series released earlier this year,

The zombie thriller hit No. 1 in the global Netflix charts after its release in January. It still remains in the Netflix Top 5.

After Squid Game became a global sensation late last year, Korean Netflix originals like My Name, Hellbound and All of Us Are Dead gained popularity worldwide.

Juvenile Justice, directed by Hong Jong-chan, is a 10-episode series that highlights the issue of juvenile delinquency through the perspective of four judges who rule over the offenses.

"In the past, I just heard about juvenile offenders through the media. But this drama gave me an opportunity to take a closer look," Hong told an online press conference Tuesday.

Advertisement

"I believe that young offenders are not the only ones who are responsible. I think that there are also fundamental social problems," he said.

The drama stars Kim Hye-soo, Kim Mu-yeol, Lee Jung-eun and Lee Sung-min. It marks Kim Hye-soo's first appearance on Netflix.

After making her debut in the mid-1980s as a high school student, Kim is now one of the most sought-after actresses in South Korea.

Read More

'Young Royals' cast begins filming Season 2 Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022 'Ozark' Season 4, Part 2 coming to Netflix in April

Latest Headlines

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2
TV // 22 minutes ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind" Season 2, which is ranked No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 list, has just concluded. Here are 5 similar series to watch while you wait for Season 3 of the reality series.
Henry Winkler to star in Israeli comedy 'Chanshi'
TV // 2 hours ago
Henry Winkler to star in Israeli comedy 'Chanshi'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Henry Winkler is set to star in the new comedy, "Chanshi," for Israel's HOT television network.
ITV orders Season 2 of Vicky McClure's 'Trigger Point'
TV // 3 hours ago
ITV orders Season 2 of Vicky McClure's 'Trigger Point'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- ITV has ordered a second season of "Trigger Point," a thriller starring Vicky McClure as a bomb disposal operative.
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
TV // 3 hours ago
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Screen Actors Guild Awards presenter Selena Gomez took the stage barefoot Sunday night.
Michael Keaton almost missed SAG win for bathroom trip
TV // 4 hours ago
Michael Keaton almost missed SAG win for bathroom trip
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Dopesick" star Michael Keaton nearly missed his big moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica Sunday night.
'Better Things' finale forced Pamela Adlon to relive watching kids grow up
TV // 7 hours ago
'Better Things' finale forced Pamela Adlon to relive watching kids grow up
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Pamela Adlon said the final season of "Better Things" was like seeing her daughters grow up and move on all over again.
'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards
TV // 14 hours ago
'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The cast of "CODA" was named Best Ensemble in a Film at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., Sunday night.
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- New York's Ukrainian Chorus Dumka opened this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live" with a performance of "Prayer for Ukraine."
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
TV // 1 day ago
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- John Mulaney hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time this weekend.
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
TV // 1 day ago
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Kieran Culkin will be heard narrating "Gaming Wall Street," a two-part documentary debuting Thursday on HBO Max.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022
'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement