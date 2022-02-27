Advertisement
TV
Feb. 27, 2022 / 9:58 AM

John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host

By Karen Butler
1/5
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
John Mulaney hosted "SNL" for a fifth time this weekend. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- John Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time this weekend.

"I'm grateful to be here tonight. After a very complicated year, it is wonderful to be in a place that's always emphasized sobriety and mental health," Mulaney said in his monologue.

Advertisement

The comedian went on to recap that since he last hosted he was the subject of an intervention for his addiction issues, went to rehab, "broke up" with his drug dealer and welcomed his first child with his new girlfriend, Olivia Munn.

Mulaney recalled bonding with the baby in the hospital delivery room when he saw the newborn squinted at a bright light and put his arm over his eyes.

"He was annoyed but he didn't say anything. I was like, 'That's my son!' A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he's not going to make a fuss," Mulaney said.

Mulaney also appeared in a sketch in which three couples at a restaurant awkwardly debate how effective face mask and vaccine mandates have been in combating COVID-19.

Advertisement

The segment also featured Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang and Heidi Gardner.

Another highlight was a musical number about how dirty, dangerous and weird riding the New York subway can be.

The sketch featured song parodies of Broadway stage shows like South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, Little Shop Horrors, The Music Man, Dear Evan Hansen and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Read More

'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO 'Outlander' prequel series in the works at Starz Sam Waterston credits 'audience's persistent appetite' for 'Law & Order' comeback Morena Baccarin: Cop and criminal can't exist without each other in 'Endgame'

Latest Headlines

'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
TV // 18 minutes ago
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- New York's Ukrainian Chorus Dumka opened this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live" with a performance of "Prayer for Ukraine."
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
TV // 21 hours ago
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Kieran Culkin will be heard narrating "Gaming Wall Street," a two-part documentary debuting Thursday on HBO Max.
'Outlander' prequel series in the works at Starz
TV // 22 hours ago
'Outlander' prequel series in the works at Starz
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Starz and Sony Pictures Television are working on a prequel series to its beloved time-travel drama, "Outlander."
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill confirmed as SAG presenters
TV // 1 day ago
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill confirmed as SAG presenters
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been confirmed as presenters for Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.
James Brown docuseries from Mick Jagger, Questlove coming to A&E
TV // 1 day ago
James Brown docuseries from Mick Jagger, Questlove coming to A&E
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- "James Brown: Say It Loud," a new documentary executive produced by Mick Jagger and Questlove, will premiere on A&E in 2023.
'Young Royals' cast begins filming Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Young Royals' cast begins filming Season 2
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama starring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Zoe Kravitz on Robert Pattinson's Batman: 'I was able to forget it was Rob'
TV // 2 days ago
Zoe Kravitz on Robert Pattinson's Batman: 'I was able to forget it was Rob'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson discussed their roles as Catwoman and Batman, respectively, in "The Batman" while appearing on "Good Morning America" on Friday.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 'Super Pumped' shows Uber's unethical practices
TV // 2 days ago
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 'Super Pumped' shows Uber's unethical practices
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Joseph Gordon-Levitt discusses his role as Travis Kalanick in Showtime's "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber." Gordon-Levitt says the story demonstrates how businesses are rewarded for unethical practices.
Paul Dano on playing The Riddler in 'The Batman': 'He's quite in control'
TV // 2 days ago
Paul Dano on playing The Riddler in 'The Batman': 'He's quite in control'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Paul Dano discussed his role as the villainous Riddler in upcoming superhero epic "The Batman," while appearing on Good Morning America.
Kim Raver describes filming 'Grey's Anatomy' cliffhanger: 'It's a lot'
TV // 2 days ago
Kim Raver describes filming 'Grey's Anatomy' cliffhanger: 'It's a lot'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Raver, who plays Dr. Teddy Altman on "Grey's Anatomy," teased drama and fun to come in the remaining episodes of Season 18.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
'Outlander' prequel series in the works at Starz
'Outlander' prequel series in the works at Starz
TV review: 'Reno 911! Defunded' finds laughs in Kyle Rittenhouse, Proud Boys
TV review: 'Reno 911! Defunded' finds laughs in Kyle Rittenhouse, Proud Boys
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Josh Groban, Joanne Woodward
Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Josh Groban, Joanne Woodward
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement