John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host

John Mulaney hosted "SNL" for a fifth time this weekend. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- John Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time this weekend. "I'm grateful to be here tonight. After a very complicated year, it is wonderful to be in a place that's always emphasized sobriety and mental health," Mulaney said in his monologue. Advertisement

The comedian went on to recap that since he last hosted he was the subject of an intervention for his addiction issues, went to rehab, "broke up" with his drug dealer and welcomed his first child with his new girlfriend, Olivia Munn.

Mulaney recalled bonding with the baby in the hospital delivery room when he saw the newborn squinted at a bright light and put his arm over his eyes.

"He was annoyed but he didn't say anything. I was like, 'That's my son!' A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he's not going to make a fuss," Mulaney said.

Mulaney also appeared in a sketch in which three couples at a restaurant awkwardly debate how effective face mask and vaccine mandates have been in combating COVID-19.

The segment also featured Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang and Heidi Gardner.

Another highlight was a musical number about how dirty, dangerous and weird riding the New York subway can be.

The sketch featured song parodies of Broadway stage shows like South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, Little Shop Horrors, The Music Man, Dear Evan Hansen and Jesus Christ Superstar.