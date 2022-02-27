Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur are early winners at the SAG Awards

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur were among the first stars to pick up Screen Actors Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica Sunday night.

DeBose earned the honor for Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story, while Kotsur was named Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film, CODA.

Advertisement "I finally feel like I'm part of the family." Welcome to the #sagawards family #TroyKotsur, and congratulations on taking home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role pic.twitter.com/PbtsSszc3o— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Jean Smart picked up the Best Actress in a Comedy statuette for Hacks and Jason Sudeikis scored the Best Actor in a Comedy prize for Ted Lasso. He and his co-stars also won the title of Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Helen Mirren was previously announced as this year's recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Among the presenters at the gala, which honors excellence in movie and TV acting, are Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Jessica Chastain, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Jesse Plemons, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Mira Sorvino.