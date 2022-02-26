Advertisement
TV
Feb. 26, 2022 / 12:30 PM

'Outlander' prequel series in the works at Starz

By Karen Butler
1/5
'Outlander' prequel series in the works at Starz
Caitriona Balfe (L) and Sam Heughan's "Outlander" series is getting a prequel at Starz. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Starz and Sony Pictures Television are working on a prequel series to its beloved time-travel drama, Outlander.

Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter reported the news Friday.

Advertisement

Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is writing and will executive produce the as-of-yet-unnamed project.

The original series' executive producers, Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis, are also involved in the new show.

No plot details or casting have been disclosed.

Earlier this month, Diana Gabaldon -- the author upon whose novels the franchise is based -- teased in a Facebook post that she might be working up an origins story for some of her most famous characters.

She wrote: "And it _is_ only a line -- but I think it's possibly the first line of the book: 'Ellen MacKenzie, eldest of the children of Jacob Ruadh MacKenzie, chief of Clan MacKenzie -- well, the late chief, if only by moments, but she'd think about that later-grabbed Ailidh Watt from behind and dragged her out of sight, clapping a hand over her slobbering mouth to stifle her cries.' [Copyright 2022 Diana Gabaldon] (Yes, there's more written than that, but I'm not posting much of this book for some time; I've barely begun working on it.)"

Advertisement

Starring Catrionia Balfe and Sam Heaughan, Season 6 of Outlander is set to premiere on the cable network March 6.

Read More

Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill confirmed as SAG presenters 'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week Sam Waterston credits 'audience's persistent appetite' for 'Law & Order' comeback Morena Baccarin: Cop and criminal can't exist without each other in 'Endgame'

Latest Headlines

'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
TV // 7 minutes ago
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Kieran Culkin will be heard narrating "Gaming Wall Street," a two-part documentary debuting Thursday on HBO Max.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill confirmed as SAG presenters
TV // 4 hours ago
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill confirmed as SAG presenters
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been confirmed as presenters for Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.
James Brown docuseries from Mick Jagger, Questlove coming to A&E
TV // 1 day ago
James Brown docuseries from Mick Jagger, Questlove coming to A&E
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- "James Brown: Say It Loud," a new documentary executive produced by Mick Jagger and Questlove, will premiere on A&E in 2023.
'Young Royals' cast begins filming Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Young Royals' cast begins filming Season 2
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama starring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Zoe Kravitz on Robert Pattinson's Batman: 'I was able to forget it was Rob'
TV // 1 day ago
Zoe Kravitz on Robert Pattinson's Batman: 'I was able to forget it was Rob'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson discussed their roles as Catwoman and Batman, respectively, in "The Batman" while appearing on "Good Morning America" on Friday.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 'Super Pumped' shows Uber's unethical practices
TV // 1 day ago
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 'Super Pumped' shows Uber's unethical practices
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Joseph Gordon-Levitt discusses his role as Travis Kalanick in Showtime's "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber." Gordon-Levitt says the story demonstrates how businesses are rewarded for unethical practices.
Paul Dano on playing The Riddler in 'The Batman': 'He's quite in control'
TV // 2 days ago
Paul Dano on playing The Riddler in 'The Batman': 'He's quite in control'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Paul Dano discussed his role as the villainous Riddler in upcoming superhero epic "The Batman," while appearing on Good Morning America.
Kim Raver describes filming 'Grey's Anatomy' cliffhanger: 'It's a lot'
TV // 2 days ago
Kim Raver describes filming 'Grey's Anatomy' cliffhanger: 'It's a lot'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Raver, who plays Dr. Teddy Altman on "Grey's Anatomy," teased drama and fun to come in the remaining episodes of Season 18.
Billie Eilish says connecting with fans is her 'number one priority'
TV // 2 days ago
Billie Eilish says connecting with fans is her 'number one priority'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish discussed her relationship with fans and how she wants to connect with them while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Andrew Garfield investigates murder in 'Under the Banner of Heaven' trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Andrew Garfield investigates murder in 'Under the Banner of Heaven' trailer
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Andrew Garfield is seen playing a police detective who is investigating a double murder in a rural community in the first teaser for FX on Hulu's limited series, "Under the Banner of Heaven."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Reno 911! Defunded' finds laughs in Kyle Rittenhouse, Proud Boys
TV review: 'Reno 911! Defunded' finds laughs in Kyle Rittenhouse, Proud Boys
Maks Chmerkovskiy in Ukraine: 'The situation is pretty dire'
Maks Chmerkovskiy in Ukraine: 'The situation is pretty dire'
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 'Super Pumped' shows Uber's unethical practices
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 'Super Pumped' shows Uber's unethical practices
'Sulphur Springs' will be back for Season 3
'Sulphur Springs' will be back for Season 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement