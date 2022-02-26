'Outlander' prequel series in the works at Starz

1/5

Caitriona Balfe (L) and Sam Heughan's "Outlander" series is getting a prequel at Starz. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Starz and Sony Pictures Television are working on a prequel series to its beloved time-travel drama, Outlander. Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter reported the news Friday. Advertisement

Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is writing and will executive produce the as-of-yet-unnamed project.

The original series' executive producers, Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis, are also involved in the new show.

No plot details or casting have been disclosed.

Earlier this month, Diana Gabaldon -- the author upon whose novels the franchise is based -- teased in a Facebook post that she might be working up an origins story for some of her most famous characters.

She wrote: "And it _is_ only a line -- but I think it's possibly the first line of the book: 'Ellen MacKenzie, eldest of the children of Jacob Ruadh MacKenzie, chief of Clan MacKenzie -- well, the late chief, if only by moments, but she'd think about that later-grabbed Ailidh Watt from behind and dragged her out of sight, clapping a hand over her slobbering mouth to stifle her cries.' [Copyright 2022 Diana Gabaldon] (Yes, there's more written than that, but I'm not posting much of this book for some time; I've barely begun working on it.)"

Starring Catrionia Balfe and Sam Heaughan, Season 6 of Outlander is set to premiere on the cable network March 6.