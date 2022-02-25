Trending
TV
Feb. 25, 2022 / 11:17 AM

'Young Royals' cast begins filming Season 2

By Annie Martin

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Filming is underway on Young Royals Season 2.

Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, who play Prince Wilhelm and Simon Eriksson on Young Royals, announced the news in a video featuring the cast Friday.

"We're extremely psyched for Season 2," Malte Gårdinger, who plays August, said. "It's going to be really spicy and exciting."

"We're so grateful and happy to be able to do this again," Rudberg added.

Young Royals is created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter. The series follows Wilhelm (Ryding) as he attends the fictional Hillerska boarding school and develops a romance with Simon (Rudberg).

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.

