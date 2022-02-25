James Brown docuseries from Mick Jagger, Questlove coming to A&E

1/5

"James Brown: Say It Loud," a new documentary executive produced by Mick Jagger and Questlove, will premiere on A&E in 2023. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- James Brown: Say It Loud, a new docuseries about singer James Brown, is coming to A&E. The network said in a press release Friday that Mick Jagger and Questlove will executive produce the four-party documentary. Advertisement

Say It Loud explores Brown's legacy as a musical force, cultural catalyst, and dominant Black creative voice. Brown, known as "Mr. Dynamite" and the "Godfather of Soul," died at age 73 in 2006.

The series delves into Brown's life and innovative sound as an artist and will feature exclusive interviews with friends, family, collaborators and proteges, along with Brown's music catalog.

"Consistently facing obstacles and unbelievable odds, the documentary details how Brown persevered through decades of personal demons, racial injustice and career setbacks to find redemption and become one of the most celebrated and influential artists of the 20th century," an official description reads.

From executive producers Mick Jagger, Black Thought & Questlove comes a four-hour James Brown documentary celebrating the entertainment icon's legacy as a musical force and the immense impact Brown continues to have as a cultural trailblazer. Coming 2023. #JamesBrownDoc pic.twitter.com/CAWusuPogb— A&E (@AETV) February 25, 2022

Say It Loud is directed by Deborah Riley Draper and also features Peter Afterman, David Blackman, Victoria Pearman, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Shawn Gee, Zarah Zohlman and Charlie Cohen as executive producers.

"I am thrilled to be producing the four part documentary series with A&E delving into the fascinating life of James Brown," Jagger said in a statement. "He was a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights movement. I have always admired James and learned so much from him. I look forward to bringing the series to life."

"The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture," Questlove and Trotter added. "Brown's life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honored to have the chance to share it."

James Brown: Say It Loud will premiere on A&E in 2023 in honor of what would have been Brown's 90th birthday.