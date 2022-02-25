Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 25, 2022 / 12:55 PM

James Brown docuseries from Mick Jagger, Questlove coming to A&E

By Annie Martin
1/5
James Brown docuseries from Mick Jagger, Questlove coming to A&E
"James Brown: Say It Loud," a new documentary executive produced by Mick Jagger and Questlove, will premiere on A&E in 2023. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- James Brown: Say It Loud, a new docuseries about singer James Brown, is coming to A&E.

The network said in a press release Friday that Mick Jagger and Questlove will executive produce the four-party documentary.

Advertisement

Say It Loud explores Brown's legacy as a musical force, cultural catalyst, and dominant Black creative voice. Brown, known as "Mr. Dynamite" and the "Godfather of Soul," died at age 73 in 2006.

The series delves into Brown's life and innovative sound as an artist and will feature exclusive interviews with friends, family, collaborators and proteges, along with Brown's music catalog.

"Consistently facing obstacles and unbelievable odds, the documentary details how Brown persevered through decades of personal demons, racial injustice and career setbacks to find redemption and become one of the most celebrated and influential artists of the 20th century," an official description reads.

Advertisement

Say It Loud is directed by Deborah Riley Draper and also features Peter Afterman, David Blackman, Victoria Pearman, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Shawn Gee, Zarah Zohlman and Charlie Cohen as executive producers.

"I am thrilled to be producing the four part documentary series with A&E delving into the fascinating life of James Brown," Jagger said in a statement. "He was a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights movement. I have always admired James and learned so much from him. I look forward to bringing the series to life."

"The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture," Questlove and Trotter added. "Brown's life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honored to have the chance to share it."

James Brown: Say It Loud will premiere on A&E in 2023 in honor of what would have been Brown's 90th birthday.

Read More

John Mayer postpones shows amid second case of COVID-19 Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022 Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Young Royals' cast begins filming Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
'Young Royals' cast begins filming Season 2
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama starring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Zoe Kravitz on Robert Pattinson's Batman: 'I was able to forget it was Rob'
TV // 4 hours ago
Zoe Kravitz on Robert Pattinson's Batman: 'I was able to forget it was Rob'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson discussed their roles as Catwoman and Batman, respectively, in "The Batman" while appearing on "Good Morning America" on Friday.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 'Super Pumped' shows Uber's unethical practices
TV // 10 hours ago
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 'Super Pumped' shows Uber's unethical practices
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Joseph Gordon-Levitt discusses his role as Travis Kalanick in Showtime's "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber." Gordon-Levitt says the story demonstrates how businesses are rewarded for unethical practices.
Paul Dano on playing The Riddler in 'The Batman': 'He's quite in control'
TV // 1 day ago
Paul Dano on playing The Riddler in 'The Batman': 'He's quite in control'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Paul Dano discussed his role as the villainous Riddler in upcoming superhero epic "The Batman," while appearing on Good Morning America.
Kim Raver describes filming 'Grey's Anatomy' cliffhanger: 'It's a lot'
TV // 1 day ago
Kim Raver describes filming 'Grey's Anatomy' cliffhanger: 'It's a lot'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Raver, who plays Dr. Teddy Altman on "Grey's Anatomy," teased drama and fun to come in the remaining episodes of Season 18.
Billie Eilish says connecting with fans is her 'number one priority'
TV // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish says connecting with fans is her 'number one priority'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish discussed her relationship with fans and how she wants to connect with them while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Andrew Garfield investigates murder in 'Under the Banner of Heaven' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Andrew Garfield investigates murder in 'Under the Banner of Heaven' trailer
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Andrew Garfield is seen playing a police detective who is investigating a double murder in a rural community in the first teaser for FX on Hulu's limited series, "Under the Banner of Heaven."
Real-life couple Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes to star in ITV's 'Stonehouse'
TV // 1 day ago
Real-life couple Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes to star in ITV's 'Stonehouse'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- "Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen and his real-life wife, Keeley Hawes, have landed the lead roles in ITV's three-part drama, "Stonehouse."
Miesha Tate wins 'Celebrity Big Brother'
TV // 1 day ago
Miesha Tate wins 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Miesha Tate was crowned the winner of "Celebrity Big Brother" Season 3 on Wednesday night.
Tyler Perry on bringing back Madea: 'We need to laugh'
TV // 1 day ago
Tyler Perry on bringing back Madea: 'We need to laugh'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Tyler Perry discussed why he decided to bring Madea back after retiring the character while appearing on" Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'MASH,' 'Back to School' star Sally Kellerman dies at 84
'MASH,' 'Back to School' star Sally Kellerman dies at 84
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence divorcing
Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence divorcing
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider is engaged
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider is engaged
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary amid crisis
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary amid crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement