Feb. 24, 2022 / 8:45 AM

Miesha Tate wins 'Celebrity Big Brother'

By Karen Butler
Todrick Hall (L) was the runner-up and Miesha Tate was crowned the winner on Wednesday's Season 3 finale of "Celebrity Big Brother." Image courtesy of CBS 

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Miesha Tate was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 on Wednesday night.

The mixed martial artist beat out fellow finalist, singer-songwriter Todrick Hall, for the title and the $250,000 grand prize.

"Thank you all for tuning in to a great season of #CBB3 I can not wait to get home to see my family and get back to work training for my upcoming Fight," Tate wrote on Instagram ahead of the finale.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum Carson Kressley was voted America's favorite houseguest and took home $25,000.

The other contestants included Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu and Lamar Odom.

