TV
Feb. 24, 2022 / 11:05 AM

Kim Raver describes filming 'Grey's Anatomy' cliffhanger: 'It's a lot'

By Annie Martin
Kim Raver plays Dr. Teddy Altman on "Grey's Anatomy." File Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Raver is opening up about the Grey's Anatomy midseason cliffhanger.

The 52-year-old actress appeared on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America, where she teased drama and fun to come in the remaining episodes of Season 18.

Grey's Anatomy left off in December with a literal cliffhanger where Teddy Altman (Raver), Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Cormac Hayes' (Richard Flood) were left dangling on the edge of a ravine as they transported a donor heart for Owen's nephew, Farouk. The season will resume Thursday.

On GMA, Raver said she initially offered to do her own stunts for the cliffhanger scene.

"We had a lot of discussions, 'cause I mean, our show is not like 24 where you really do a lot of stunts," Raver said.

"They said, 'Okay, we're going to be doing this rotisserie car thing ... Basically it goes upside down,'" she recalled. "The first time we did it and we're hanging upside down, I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm out. I'm down. Where's the stunt person?' It's a lot."

"It was all completely safe, but the feeling -- you're hanging off a cliff upside down," the star said. "I think we got some really exciting stuff."

Raver said the story will be "dramatic and amazing" moving forward. She also said she had a lot of fun working with Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson, in the season.

"Her and I can't stop laughing. It's almost to the point where they're like, you know what? we should have never put you two together," Raver said. "We have this bar scene where I kind of reveal some information. There's a lot of fun things ahead."

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 will return Thursday with a Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover episode. ABC shared a teaser for the episode Thursday.

Season 18 also stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd and Caterina Scorsone.

