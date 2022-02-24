AEW 'Dynamite': MJF gets personal, Buddy Matthews arrives

MJF discussed his journey to becoming a professional wrestler on AEW "Dynamite." Image courtesy of AEW

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- MJF showed a different side to his personality, Buddy Matthews made his debut and Bryan Danielson accepted Jon Moxley's challenge on AEW Dynamite. MJF walked down to the ring and admitted to being not the easiest person to like on Wednesday. Advertisement

The wrestling villain recalled how he had severe ADHD as an 11-year-old and was bullied by fellow jocks after he tried out for the football team. The horrible day was saved by MJF being able to meet his hero, CM Punk.

"That day meant everything to me. And I made a promise to myself that day, I wasn't going to be afraid to stick up for myself. I was going to become the best in the world. Fast forward to 2013. I had football scholarships coming for me, but I didn't care, I just wanted to be just like CM Punk," MJF said.

MJF also mentioned how Punk left professional wrestling in 2014 and how he went to college where he buried his dreams. MJF said he found the inspiration to chase his professional wrestling dreams again after seeing a photo of Punk shaking hands with Danielson on social media.

"I made a promise that I wouldn't be a gutless coward like CM Punk. At Revolution, you can choke me with the chain, you can make me bleed buckets, but I won't quit. My name is MJF and I'm better than you and you know it," he said.

Punk, MJF's bitter rival, came down to the ring and asked if it was all true. MJF, with a tear in his eye said that it was before he left the ring. MJF and Punk will face off in a Dog Collar match at the Revolution pay-per-view event, which takes place on March 6.

Matthews made his first appearance following a tag team match between Malakai Black and Brody King against Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo, who competed in his alternate form, Penta Oscuro.

Black tried to use his signature black mist but Penta Oscuro covered his mouth and rolled him up for the sudden pin in order to win the match.

Black and King started to assault Penta Oscuro and Pac until the lights in the arena went out. Matthews was then in the ring after the lights turned back on. Matthews, despite having a long history with Black, joined forces with him and joined in on the assault.

Do we have a new member of the #HouseOfBlack?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/KS6Xjo7WEN— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

Matthews ended things by smashing Penta Oscuro's face into a steel chair. AEW announced later on Twitter that Matthews had joined the company.

Danielson battled Daniel Garcia in the main event. The younger Garcia fought valiantly against The American Dragon and focused on attacking Danielson's legs.

Garcia tried to perform a second Dragon Screw Leg Whip but Danielson countered with a Triangle Sleeper and choked Garcia out to win the match.

Danielson was then attacked by Garcia's partners 2.0. Moxley arrived on the scene and helped dispatch 2.0. Danielson then prevented Garcia from using a steel chair on Moxley, with Moxley responding with a Paradigm Shift.

Danielson and Moxley started to stare each other down.

"So in order for us to fight together, we need to bleed together? You want a match at Revolution, you've got it. But don't be surprised if you're the only person bleeding," Danielson said.

Dynamite started with a Tag Team Battle Royale to determine who will get to challenge for Jurassic Express' AEW World Tag Team Championships at Revolution.

Kyle O'Reilly of Red Dragon won the match after last eliminating Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks. Red Dragon and The Young Bucks are supposed to be on the same side, due to both teams being friends with Adam Cole.

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page hit the ring and went after Red Dragon as The Young Bucks stepped away. Cole also came to the ring, but he was taken down by the champ. Page defends his title against Cole at Revolution.

Other moments from Dynamite included Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho getting into a war of words; FTW Champion Ricky Starks defeating 10 of The Dark Order to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match; and TBS Champion Jade Cargill successfully defending her title against The Bunny.