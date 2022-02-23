Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 23, 2022 / 7:50 AM

WWE 'NXT': Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa collide

By Wade Sheridan

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Rivals Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler finally faced off in the main event of WWE NXT.

Ziggler, who is a competitor on Raw, is seen as an invader on NXT who has his sights set on the NXT Championship, currently held by Bron Breakker.

Advertisement

Breakker kicked off the show on Tuesday and celebrated his successful title defense last week against Santos Escobar at Vengeance Day.

Breakker hyped up the upcoming NXT: Stand & Deliver event on April 2 in Dallas during WrestleMania 38 weekend and promised to leave with the NXT Championship still around his waist.

Ziggler then interrupted the champ and stated that Stand & Deliver is still a long time away and told Breakker not to get involved in his match with Ciampa.

Advertisement

Ziggler and Ciampa had a highly-competitive match with both grapplers pulling out all the stops to win.

Ciampa removed his knee brace and landed a Running Knee on Ziggler, which knocked him out. Ciampa went for the pin but The Show Off was able to get his foot on the ropes to escape defeat.

The battle moved to the outside ring area where Ziggler nailed Ciampa with a Zig Zag on the floor. The battle continued and Ciampa was able to deliver an Air Raid Crash on the ring apron.

Ciampa, as he started to get back into the ring, was suddenly attacked by a cameraman who used his camera as a weapon. Ziggler took advantage of the situation and connected with a Superkick, which won the match.

The cameraman removed his mask to reveal himself as none other than Robert Roode, Ziggler's tag team partner. Ziggler and Roode then started assaulting Ciampa until Breakker came to the rescue.

Breakker then laid down a tag team challenge for next week. The two teams started to brawl as WWE NXT went off the air.

Advertisement

Also on WWE NXT, the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament got underway.

The formidable duo of Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray took on Amari Miller and Lash Legend in the first round.

Shirai and Ray won the match after delivering a pair of Moonsaults followed by the KLR Bomb to Lash.

The second tournament match of the night involved Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter taking on Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

Catanzaro and Carter threw Nile out of the ring before they delivered a 450 Splash and Neckbreaker combo on Paxley in order to win the match.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Grayson Waller defeating LA Knight; Duke Hudson defeating Dante Chen; Pete Dunne challenging North American Champion Carmelo Hayes; Cameron Grimes defeating Trick Williams; and Nikkita Lyons defeating Kayla Inlay in her debut match.

Read More

WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big The Undertaker to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022
TV // 1 hour ago
Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- "Deep Water," "The Dropout," "Life & Beth" and "The Girl From Plainville" are headed to Hulu.
TV review: 'Reno 911! Defunded' finds laughs in Kyle Rittenhouse, Proud Boys
TV // 5 hours ago
TV review: 'Reno 911! Defunded' finds laughs in Kyle Rittenhouse, Proud Boys
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- "Reno 911! Defunded" pokes fun at recent law enforcement scandals including Kyle Rittenhouse, the Proud Boys and a viral McDonald's drive through video to find humor in tragedy.
Evan Rachel Wood 'Phoenix Rising' doc premieres March 15 on HBO
TV // 18 hours ago
Evan Rachel Wood 'Phoenix Rising' doc premieres March 15 on HBO
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- HBO announced the premiere date for "Phoenix Rising" on Tuesday. The two-part documentary about Evan Rachel Wood's activism with The Phoenix Act premieres March 15.
'The Snoopy Show': The Peanuts gang returns in new Season 2 trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Snoopy Show': The Peanuts gang returns in new Season 2 trailer
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Snoopy, Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang including Charlie Brown are back in the new trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s "The Snoopy Show."
Sherri Shepherd to host daytime talk show, 'Wendy Williams Show' to end
TV // 21 hours ago
Sherri Shepherd to host daytime talk show, 'Wendy Williams Show' to end
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Sherri Shepherd is set to host her own daytime talk show in the fall, titled "Sherri," which will take over the time periods held by "The Wendy Williams Show."
Oti Mabuse exits 'Strictly Come Dancing': 'Never easy to say goodbye'
TV // 21 hours ago
Oti Mabuse exits 'Strictly Come Dancing': 'Never easy to say goodbye'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Oti Mabuse announced her departure from the show ahead of Season 20.
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
TV // 1 day ago
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Kyla Pratt, E.J. Johnson, Alisa Reyes and Soleil Moon Frye discuss how "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is different than the original Disney Channel series.
Ben Stiller, Laverne Cox play 'True Confessions' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 23 hours ago
Ben Stiller, Laverne Cox play 'True Confessions' on 'Tonight Show'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Ben Stiller and Laverne Cox played "True Confessions" with Jimmy Fallon while appearing on "The Tonight Show."
Tom Holland recalls thanking Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield on 'Late Night'
TV // 1 day ago
Tom Holland recalls thanking Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield on 'Late Night'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Holland detailed his experience starring with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big
TV // 1 day ago
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar celebrated his big win at Elimination Chamber and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens earned a huge tag team victory on Raw.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan dies at 57
Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan dies at 57
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big
Aaron Rodgers voices love for Shailene Woodley after split
Aaron Rodgers voices love for Shailene Woodley after split
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement