Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022

Ben Affleck stars in "Deep Water," an erotic thriller coming to Hulu in March. | License Photo
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Deep Water, a thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and The Girl From Plainville, a true crime series featuring Elle Fanning, in March.
The streaming service shared a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in March:
March 1
Better Things Season 5 Premiere
Rich Man, Poor Woman Season 1
2 Days in the Valley
8MM
A Madea Christmas
Another Earth
Baby Mama
The Banger Sisters
Beaches
Behind Enemy Lines
Benny & Joon
The Big Scary S Word
Blue Chips
Blue Velvet
Bringing the House Down
Brothers
Can't Buy Me Love
Casualties of War
Center Stage
Charlie Wilson's War
The Choice
Crash
Dance Flick
Dangerous Beauty
Deficit
Demolition Man
The Descendants
Deuces Wild
Devil in a Blue Dress
Disaster Movie
Downhill Racer
Drinking Buddies
The Edge
Edward Scissorhands
Evan Almighty
Feel the Noise
The Firm
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Freedomland
Fright Night
G
Garden State
Ghoulies
The Gift
Gigli
Glory
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Green Zone
Guarding Tess
Guess Who
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hardball
Heaven Can Wait
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Insider
Juno
Kiss the Girls
L.A. Confidential
Land of the Dead
The Last Waltz
Lawless
The Life Aquatic
Look Who's Talking
Margin Call
The Meddler
Moby Doc
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
The Omen
Peggy Sue Got Married
People Like Us
The Perfect Holiday
Platoon Leader
Predators
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Roxanne
The Royal Tenenbaums
Sahara
The Saint
Savior for Sale
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Sense and Sensibility
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Sh*t & Champagne
Show Me the Picture
Single White Female
Spaced Invaders
The Square
St. Elmo's Fire
Starship Troopers
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
To Catch a Thief
Transcendence
Trapped
Unstoppable
Vertical Limit
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
March 3
The Dropout Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Before Midnight
Oculus
March 4
Fresh (Hulu Original)
Dicktown Season 2 Premiere
Bendetta
Lantern's Lane
March 5
Stronger
March 6
Mark, Mary, & Some Other People
March 8
India Sweets & Spices
March 9
The Thing About Pam Series Premiere
March 10
The Masked Singer Season 7 Premiere
Domino Masters Series Premiere
Good Trouble Season 4A Premiere
American Refugee
March 12
Multiverse
March 14
Claws Season 4
Hell Hath No Fury
March 15
All Good Things
Nature Calls
You Don't Kill Meme
March 16
Young Rock Season 2 Premiere
Mr. Mayor Season 2 Premiere
Step
March 17
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
March 18
Life and Beth Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Deep Water (Hulu Original)
MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch Series Premiere
Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20
March 19
Captains of Za'atari
I Know Who Killed Me
My Little Pony
March 22
American Song Contest Series Premiere
March 23
Bloods Season 2A
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
March 25
Atlanta Season 3 Premiere
American Siege
March 26
Mass
March 28
The Oscars
Monsters and Men
March 29
The Girl From Plainville Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (Extended Cut)
March 30
Name That Tune Season 2 Premiere
Killing Them Softly
March 31
First Day Season 2
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 1
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in March:
March 4
Beirut
Iron Mask
March 11
I Met a Girl
March 12
My Best Friend's Girl
March 13
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
March 14
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
March 15
The Master
Quills
Step
March 17
Gemini Man
March 20
G.I. Jane
March 23
The Addams Family
March 24
Soldiers of Fortune
March 25
Judy
March 31
Airplane!
Ali
Almost Famous
Baby Mama
Batman
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beaches
Beerfest
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Behind Enemy Lines
Benny & Joon
Big Top Pee-Wee
Blow
Blue Velvet
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Casualties of War
Courage Under Fire
Coyote Ugly
The Crazies
Cujo
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dance Flick
Date Night
Deuces Wild
Devil in a Blue Dress
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Diary of.a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Double, Toil and Trouble
Dunston Checks In
Edward Scissorhands
The Firm
Flatliners
The Freshman
Furry Vengeance
Garden State
Ghoulies
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Grown Ups
Head of State
Hitman: Agent 47
The Holiday
Hot Shots! Part Deux
I Love You, Beth Cooper
The Impossible
Internal Affairs
Jagged Edge
The King of Comedy
The Last Waltz
Lawless
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Look Who's Talking
Look Who's Talking Too
Look Who's Talking Now
Major League
Midnight in Paris
The Missing
Moon
Moulin Rouge!
Not Easily Broken
The Omen
Panic Room
Peggy Sue Got Married
Phenomenon
Platoon Leader
Red Eye
Red Riding Hood
Revolutionary Road
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
The Royal Tenenbaums
Safe
The Sandlot
Second Act
Seven Pounds
Shanghai Noon
Single White Female
Sixteen Candles
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek Beyond
Stick It
Sweet Home Alabama
Sydney White
The Tailor of Panama
Terms of Endearment
Vertical Limit
Victor Frankenstein
The Wackness
When in Rome
Where Hope Grows
Whiplash
Within
The Woman in Black