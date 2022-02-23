Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022

1/5

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Deep Water, a thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and The Girl From Plainville, a true crime series featuring Elle Fanning, in March. The streaming service shared a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Advertisement

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in March:

March 1

Better Things Season 5 Premiere

Rich Man, Poor Woman Season 1

2 Days in the Valley

8MM

A Madea Christmas

Another Earth

Baby Mama

The Banger Sisters

Beaches

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

The Big Scary S Word

Blue Chips

Blue Velvet

Bringing the House Down

Brothers

Can't Buy Me Love

Casualties of War

Center Stage

Charlie Wilson's War

The Choice

Crash

Dance Flick

Dangerous Beauty

Deficit

Demolition Man

The Descendants

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Disaster Movie

Downhill Racer

Drinking Buddies

The Edge

Edward Scissorhands

Evan Almighty

Feel the Noise

The Firm

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Freedomland

Fright Night

G

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Gift

Gigli

Glory

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Green Zone

Guarding Tess

Guess Who

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hardball

Heaven Can Wait

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Insider

Juno

Kiss the Girls

L.A. Confidential

Land of the Dead

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic

Look Who's Talking

Margin Call

The Meddler

Moby Doc

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

The Omen

Peggy Sue Got Married

People Like Us

The Perfect Holiday

Platoon Leader

Predators

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Roxanne

The Royal Tenenbaums

Sahara

The Saint

Savior for Sale

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Sense and Sensibility

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Sh*t & Champagne

Show Me the Picture

Single White Female

Spaced Invaders

The Square

St. Elmo's Fire

Starship Troopers

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

To Catch a Thief

Transcendence

Trapped

Unstoppable

Vertical Limit

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

March 3

The Dropout Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Before Midnight

Oculus

March 4

Fresh (Hulu Original)

Dicktown Season 2 Premiere

Bendetta

Lantern's Lane

March 5

Stronger

March 6

Mark, Mary, & Some Other People

March 8

India Sweets & Spices

March 9

The Thing About Pam Series Premiere

March 10

The Masked Singer Season 7 Premiere

Domino Masters Series Premiere

Good Trouble Season 4A Premiere

American Refugee

March 12

Multiverse

March 14

Claws Season 4

Hell Hath No Fury

March 15

All Good Things

Nature Calls

You Don't Kill Meme

March 16

Young Rock Season 2 Premiere

Mr. Mayor Season 2 Premiere

Step

March 17

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

March 18

Life and Beth Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Deep Water (Hulu Original)

MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere

Welcome to Flatch Series Premiere

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20

March 19

Captains of Za'atari

I Know Who Killed Me

My Little Pony

March 22

American Song Contest Series Premiere

March 23

Bloods Season 2A

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

March 25

Atlanta Season 3 Premiere

American Siege

March 26

Mass

March 28

The Oscars

Monsters and Men

March 29

The Girl From Plainville Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (Extended Cut)

March 30

Name That Tune Season 2 Premiere

Killing Them Softly

March 31

First Day Season 2

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 1

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in March:

March 4

Beirut

Iron Mask

March 11

I Met a Girl

March 12

My Best Friend's Girl

March 13

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

March 14

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

March 15

The Master

Quills

Step

March 17

Gemini Man

March 20

G.I. Jane

March 23

The Addams Family

March 24

Soldiers of Fortune

March 25

Judy

March 31

Airplane!

Ali

Almost Famous

Baby Mama

Batman

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Beaches

Beerfest

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

Big Top Pee-Wee

Blow

Blue Velvet

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Casualties of War

Courage Under Fire

Coyote Ugly

The Crazies

Cujo

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dance Flick

Date Night

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of.a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Double, Toil and Trouble

Dunston Checks In

Edward Scissorhands

The Firm

Flatliners

The Freshman

Furry Vengeance

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Grown Ups

Head of State

Hitman: Agent 47

The Holiday

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Love You, Beth Cooper

The Impossible

Internal Affairs

Jagged Edge

The King of Comedy

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Look Who's Talking

Look Who's Talking Too

Look Who's Talking Now

Major League

Midnight in Paris

The Missing

Moon

Moulin Rouge!

Not Easily Broken

The Omen

Panic Room

Peggy Sue Got Married

Phenomenon

Platoon Leader

Red Eye

Red Riding Hood

Revolutionary Road

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

The Royal Tenenbaums

Safe

The Sandlot

Second Act

Seven Pounds

Shanghai Noon

Single White Female

Sixteen Candles

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek Beyond

Stick It

Sweet Home Alabama

Sydney White

The Tailor of Panama

Terms of Endearment

Vertical Limit

Victor Frankenstein

The Wackness

When in Rome

Where Hope Grows

Whiplash

Within

The Woman in Black