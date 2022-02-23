Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 23, 2022 / 12:18 PM

'The Andy Warhol Diaries' trailer explores untold stories of artist's life

By Annie Martin

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Andy Warhol Diaries.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the six-part docuseries Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Andy Warhol Diaries is directed by Andrew Rossi and executive produced by Ryan Murphy. The series is based on Warhol's memoirs, published in 1989, and uses A.I. technology to recreate the artist's voice as a narrator.

The new show explores the untold stories of Warhol's life, from his childhood in Pittsburgh, to his success as an artist in the 1960s, and his relationship with Jean-Michel Basquiat in the 1980s.

The series features interviews with John Waters, Debbie Harry, Julian Schnabel, Fab Five Freddy, Jerry Hall and other stars who knew Warhol.

"This breathtakingly expansive, six-part portrait of a legend chronicles the remarkable life of Andy Warhol from the intimate vantage point offered by the artist's own posthumously published diaries," an official description reads.

Warhol, an artist known for the paintings Campbell's Soup Cans and Marilyn Diptych and the films Empire and Chelsea Girls, died at age 58 in February 1987 following a gallbladder surgery.

The Andy Warhol Diaries premieres March 9 on Netflix.

Advertisement

Read More

Tyler Perry, cast walk red carpet at 'A Madea Homecoming' premiere 'Black Crab' trailer: Noomi Rapace embarks on dangerous mission Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Ozark' Season 4, Part 2 coming to Netflix in April
TV // 22 minutes ago
'Ozark' Season 4, Part 2 coming to Netflix in April
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a release date for the final episodes of "Ozark" and a teaser featuring Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore.
'1883' star Sam Elliott explains his love of Westerns
TV // 46 minutes ago
'1883' star Sam Elliott explains his love of Westerns
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Sam Elliott discussed his Paramount+ series "1883" and his love of Westerns on "Today."
'Upload' Season 2: Nathan and Nora put things on hold in new trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Upload' Season 2: Nathan and Nora put things on hold in new trailer
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Robbie Amell's Nathan and Andy Allo's Nora put their relationship on hold in the new trailer for "Upload" Season 2.
'The Blacklist': James Spader series renewed for Season 10
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Blacklist': James Spader series renewed for Season 10
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- James Spader confirmed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" that "The Blacklist" will return for a 10th season on NBC.
Mandy Moore on 'This is Us' ending: 'Emotions are already right on the edge'
TV // 4 hours ago
Mandy Moore on 'This is Us' ending: 'Emotions are already right on the edge'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore discussed "This is Us" reaching its end and her experience directing an episode while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
WWE 'NXT': Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa collide
TV // 5 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa collide
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Rivals Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler finally faced off in the main event of WWE "NXT."
Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022
TV // 5 hours ago
Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- "Deep Water," "The Dropout," "Life & Beth" and "The Girl From Plainville" are headed to Hulu.
TV review: 'Reno 911! Defunded' finds laughs in Kyle Rittenhouse, Proud Boys
TV // 10 hours ago
TV review: 'Reno 911! Defunded' finds laughs in Kyle Rittenhouse, Proud Boys
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- "Reno 911! Defunded" pokes fun at recent law enforcement scandals including Kyle Rittenhouse, the Proud Boys and a viral McDonald's drive through video to find humor in tragedy.
Evan Rachel Wood 'Phoenix Rising' doc premieres March 15 on HBO
TV // 22 hours ago
Evan Rachel Wood 'Phoenix Rising' doc premieres March 15 on HBO
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- HBO announced the premiere date for "Phoenix Rising" on Tuesday. The two-part documentary about Evan Rachel Wood's activism with The Phoenix Act premieres March 15.
'The Snoopy Show': The Peanuts gang returns in new Season 2 trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Snoopy Show': The Peanuts gang returns in new Season 2 trailer
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Snoopy, Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang including Charlie Brown are back in the new trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s "The Snoopy Show."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan dies at 57
Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan dies at 57
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
TV review: 'Reno 911! Defunded' finds laughs in Kyle Rittenhouse, Proud Boys
TV review: 'Reno 911! Defunded' finds laughs in Kyle Rittenhouse, Proud Boys
Daniel Radcliffe transforms into 'Weird Al' Yankovic in first look at biopic
Daniel Radcliffe transforms into 'Weird Al' Yankovic in first look at biopic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement