WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar celebrated his big win at Elimination Chamber and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens earned a huge tag team victory on Raw.

Lesnar became the new WWE Champion on Saturday after he won the Men's Elimination Chamber match in dominant fashion. Former title holder Bobby Lashley was taken out of Elimination Chamber structure early due to an injury.

The Beast will now get to face his rival, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in a title vs. title, winner takes all match at WrestleMania 38. The event takes place on April 2 and April 3.

Lesnar had his celebration cut short on Monday by his former advocate Paul Heyman, who now works for Reigns. Heyman informed Lesnar that before WrestleMania 38, he must defend the WWE Championship against Lashley on March 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Heyman stated that Lashley may not pass concussion protocol in order to take part in the bout, but promised that he had another mystery opponent for Lesnar lined up. Lesnar then said he was doing just fine without Heyman and that he will be going to SmackDown on Friday in order to confront Reigns as the new WWE Champion.

Rollins and Owens, who have been teaming up in recent weeks, battled Randy Orton and Riddle of RK-Bro in the main event. If Rollins and Owens could win, they would be inserted into an Raw Tag Team Championship match between RK-Bro and title holders Otis and Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy.

The Viper, after being tagged in, unleashed on both Owens and Rollins and nailed Owens with a Draping DDT. Owens avoided the RKO and kicked Orton in the face as Riddle tagged himself in.

Owens then sent Orton out of the ring where he was taken out by Rollins who delivered a Curb Stomp. Riddle landed a Floating Bro but he was all by himself.

Rollins and Owens worked together to take Riddle out with a combination of moves including the Stunner and a second Curb Stomp in order to win the match.

The Miz hosted a new installment of his talkshow Miz TV and spoke with his rivals, Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The A-lister used the opportunity to introduce his mysterious new tag team partner, who ended up being social media and YouTube star Logan Paul.

Paul poked fun at Rey Mysterio's height before Dominik Mysterio accepted a challenge from the team for WrestleMania 38.

Paul and The Miz then brutally assaulted The Mysterios. Paul ended things by knocking Dominik Mysterio out with The Miz's finishing maneuver, The Skull-Crushing Finale.

Hall of Famer Edge made a special appearance and issued an open challenge for WrestleMania 38.

Edge recounted his storied history at the big event and said he needs someone to step up in the locker room to challenge him.

"You fight me at WrestleMania and I'll make you live forever," Edge said.

Other moments from Raw included The Alpha Academy defeating The Street Profits; NXT's Tommaso Ciampa teaming up with a returning Finn Balor to defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode; Rhea Ripley defeating Nikki A.S.H.; United States Champion Damian Priest defeating Shelton Benjamin; Dana Brooke kissing Reggie in order to pin him and become the new 24/7 Champion; and Bianca Belair defeating Doudrop.