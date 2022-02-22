Trending
TV
Feb. 22, 2022 / 8:20 AM

Tom Holland recalls thanking Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield on 'Late Night'

By Wade Sheridan
Tom Holland talked about getting to work with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Holland detailed his experience starring with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"Honestly, mate, it was the most incredible experience of my career. To share the screen with them, you know, playing Spider-Man, while being a wonderful experience and like completely life-changing, it also can be quite alienating," Holland told Meyers on Monday.

"When you're 19 and someone gives you this opportunity and your life changes, it's quite hard to figure out how to navigate. So, to almost have like two older brothers that had been through it before me, to be able to share that experience with them, was amazing," he continued.

Holland also described a moment he shared with his fellow Spider-Men that was later added into the Marvel film.

The actor said he was struggling to get emotional for a certain scene when he approached Maguire and Garfield.

"So, I went up to Andrew and Tobey, I nearly said Spider-Man and Spider-Man, and I basically just said, 'Thank you, thank you for being here. Thank you for taking the time to be a part of this incredible opportunity. It means the world to me.' And we all embraced and we all started crying," Holland said.

"I remember the writers sort of seeing that being like, 'Yep, that's how we're going to end the film. That's brilliant. Well done, Tom.' And then the end of the film is us having this moment where I'm like, 'Thank you so much, I really appreciate it.' And then we have this beautiful hug so it was nice," he continued.

Holland currently stars in Uncharted, based on the PlayStation video game series of the same name. Holland said he got the role of a young Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter, after the actor pitched an idea to be a young James Bond.

"I'm such a big fan of James Bond and you know I've loved Daniel Craig's movies and I just thought if they were to move on, it would be really exciting to see like how James Bond becomes James Bond," Holland said.

"So I pitched this idea for a movie, which is kind of a stupid idea, where essentially you wouldn't tell the audience that it was a James Bond movie until the end. But from a marketing point of view that's a nightmare," he continued.

