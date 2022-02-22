'The Snoopy Show': The Peanuts gang returns in new Season 2 trailer

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Snoopy, Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang including Charlie Brown are back in the new trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s The Snoopy Show.

Snoopy acts like a king much to Lucy's dismay in the clip released on Tuesday.

The iconic beagle also steals Linus' blanket, dances to Schroeder playing the piano and goes on new adventures in the sky using his dog house.

"New tricks, same Snoopy," reads the synopsis.

The Snoopy Show Season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ on March 11.

The streaming service previously released a documentary in June titled Who Are You Charlie Brown?, which told the story of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz.