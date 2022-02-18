Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 18, 2022 / 11:59 AM

'Walking Dead' stars: Characters likely won't be happy rejoining civilization

By Karen Butler
1/5
'Walking Dead' stars: Characters likely won't be happy rejoining civilization
Lauren Ridloff can be seen in the 11th and final season of "The Walking Dead," premiering Sunday. Photo courtesy of AMC

NEW YORK, Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Stars of The Walking Dead say they aren't sure their characters are capable of finding happiness as they return to civilization after years of living rough during the zombie-apocalypse.

"It's not necessarily the focus of my character of Connie," Lauren Ridloff, who is deaf, told UPI through a translator in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"She's survived the apocalypse for so many years - we are talking years - and that's become a big part of who Connie is now. I think the pursuit of happiness has really just dissipated. It's no longer a viable option," Ridloff said.

"Within the Commonwealth, what Connie finds she's still holding back from the old world is that value of truth and justice, and at what cost? Probably happiness."

The second half of the 11th and final season of the iconic show, which debuts Sunday on AMC, will depict many of the survivors living in a seemingly safe, clean and orderly community called the Commonwealth.

Advertisement

Connie works as a newspaper reporter, Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) resumes her career as a lawyer and Princess (Paola Lazaro) runs a record store.

Matsuura and Lazaro said they think their characters have struggled too long and seen too much to ever really be fully comfortable in this new world.

"I don't think it's anyone's nature to sit still, kick back and relax and go: 'Well, we did it! We found a place!' They know what's up. They are mistrustful of it from the start," Matsuura said.

"For Princess, you can see in how she looks different now and how she is trying to style her hair differently and dress differently, I think she is trying to assimilate," Lazaro said.

"She feels like she is part of a society for the first time, probably, in her life. You can see that difference in her," she added "But I think there is always going to be that part of her that is like: 'No. My nature is wild. It's not this.'"

Matsuura thinks the story line of people trying to embrace normalcy after surviving a horrible ordeal reflects what so many endured in real life these past two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

"Everyone was like: 'We're not going back to the way we were. We're going to change. The world is going to be so different when we come out of this lockdown,'" Matsuura said.

"Now we are living the realities of some people really wanting to go back and keep what we had before and other people being like, 'Well, no, everyone feels different now. The world has changed.' I think that's like the Commonwealth."

She joked that her time on The Walking Dead taught her how fickle she is as an actress.

"When I started on this show, we spent all of our time covered in mud in the forest, night shooting, being dirty," she recalled.

"I would be like, 'I really miss a cool air-conditioned studio and dressing nicely and having my makeup done in a good way.' And then the Commonwealth happened, and Yumiko really gets this transformation, and now I miss the woods, the dirt and the grime."

Matsuura said she thinks she will feel that way as she moves on to other acting jobs, too.

"I'm going to miss getting down and dirty," she said.

"There's something really lovely - particularly as an actress - about the lack of vanity we have on the show. You come in and get some dirt on you, blood splattered on your face and you're good to go. You're wearing the same outfit you've worn for the last three years."

Advertisement

Ridloff said she will miss the way the setting of the show influences the development of the characters, but emphasized she will not pine for the days she spent sweating in the Georgia sun, covered in sticky fake blood and muck.

"I don't miss having to take a very long bath after a long day on set trying just to look halfway decent the next day. I do not miss that part," she said.

"It really does take a while to remove the dirt from the nails, actually," Lazaro agreed. "The thing I'll miss the most is The Walking Dead family, including the fans and my castmates."

Speaking of fans, a lot of them might love to see Connie and OG zombie-killer Daryl (Norman Reedus) turn their years-long flirtation into a full-blown romance.

"I do think the Carylers and the Donnie-shippers will continue waging that war," Ridloff teased, referring to opposing viewers who want to see Carol (Melissa McBride) end up with Daryl. "I love seeing that. I think fans will find the season to be very interesting."

Count Matsuura among those rooting for Connie and Daryl.

Advertisement

"She'd make a great match with Daryl. I wish them well. They seem like they make each other happy. We need some happiness on the show," Matsuura said. "I'd like to see a relationship end well."

Read More

Joanne Froggatt: 'Angela Black' explores serious issue in Hitchcockian-style thriller Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge: 'Suspicion' nightmare could happen to anyone Daveed Diggs: Unity is key theme in 'Snowpiercer' Season 3 Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette: Sci-fi show 'Severance' doesn't feel crazy in 2022

Latest Headlines

'MasterChef' renewed through 2028, will move to Birmingham
TV // 2 hours ago
'MasterChef' renewed through 2028, will move to Birmingham
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The BBC renewed the cooking competition series "MasterChef" and said production will move from London to Birmingham.
Mary J. Blige on 'Good Morning Gorgeous': 'I had to speak over myself'
TV // 3 hours ago
Mary J. Blige on 'Good Morning Gorgeous': 'I had to speak over myself'
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige discussed the meaning behind the title of her latest album "Good Morning Gorgeous" and her experience performing at Super Bowl LVI while appearing on "Good Morning America" on Friday.
Ringo Starr recalls creation of 'Octopus's Garden' on 'Kimmel'
TV // 4 hours ago
Ringo Starr recalls creation of 'Octopus's Garden' on 'Kimmel'
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Beatles icon Ringo Starr recalled how he created his song "Octopus' Garden" while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette: Sci-fi show 'Severance' doesn't feel crazy in 2022
TV // 9 hours ago
Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette: Sci-fi show 'Severance' doesn't feel crazy in 2022
NEW YORK, Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette say the extraordinary lengths office workers go to to achieve work-life balance in the new sci-fi dramedy, "Severance," don't seem as far-fetched as they might have a few decades ago.
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' renewed for a fifth and final season
TV // 1 day ago
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' renewed for a fifth and final season
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video has renewed "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" for a fifth and final season.
Lizzo is searching for dancers in new trailer for 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls'
TV // 23 hours ago
Lizzo is searching for dancers in new trailer for 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls'
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Lizzo is holding a competition to find dancers for her Big Grrrls group in the latest trailer for Prime Video's "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls."
Olivia Colman to star in 'Great Expectations' series at FX
TV // 23 hours ago
Olivia Colman to star in 'Great Expectations' series at FX
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Olivia Colman and Fionn Whitehead will star in FX and BBC's "Great Expectations" adaptation from "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight.
Olivia Rodrigo music film 'Driving Home 2 U' coming to Disney+
TV // 23 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo music film 'Driving Home 2 U' coming to Disney+
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- "Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)," a new film exploring Olivia Rodrigo's album "Sour," will premiere on Disney+ in March.
'Fargo': FX renews Noah Hawley series for Season 5
TV // 1 day ago
'Fargo': FX renews Noah Hawley series for Season 5
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- "Fargo," a black comedy anthology series created by Noah Hawley, will return for a fifth season on FX.
'Stranger Things' teases the 'beginning of the end' in new S4 posters
TV // 1 day ago
'Stranger Things' teases the 'beginning of the end' in new S4 posters
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix's "Stranger Things" continues to to tease fans about what's in store for Season 4 in a series of new posters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
BTS concert event 'Permission to Dance on Stage' to screen in theaters
BTS concert event 'Permission to Dance on Stage' to screen in theaters
Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette: Sci-fi show 'Severance' doesn't feel crazy in 2022
Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette: Sci-fi show 'Severance' doesn't feel crazy in 2022
Jake Gyllenhaal on Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well': 'It has nothing to do with me'
Jake Gyllenhaal on Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well': 'It has nothing to do with me'
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: Molly Ringwald, Dr. Dre
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: Molly Ringwald, Dr. Dre
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement