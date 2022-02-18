'MasterChef' renewed through 2028, will move to Birmingham

This just in! MasterChef is moving to Birmingham in a landmark multi-series, six-year deal Read more ➡️ https://t.co/VUGw1uUu0T pic.twitter.com/Aze4uwr1TO— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 18, 2022

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- MasterChef will air through 2028 and move to Birmingham under a new deal between the BBC and Shine TV.

The BBC said in a press release Friday that the six-year deal will see production move from London to Birmingham.

MasterChef series, including MasterChef, Celebrity MasterChef and the recently announced Young MasterChef, will be filmed at the new Digbeth Loc. Studios complex beginning in 2024.

"We said we would create jobs and investment, bringing decision-making and productions to the West Midlands as part of our Across the UK plans. Moving one of our biggest program brands shows we are making that a reality," BBC director-general Tim Davie said. "This is great news for Birmingham and the BBC."

MasterChef is the BBC's highest rating cooking series in the past five years, followed by Celebrity MasterChef.

"MasterChef is one of the BBC's biggest entertainment shows and today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to the brand and the city of Birmingham," BBC Entertainment director Kate Phillips said. "It's an exciting new chapter and its move to one of the UK's youngest and most diverse cities will provide many opportunities in the area to support an already thriving production sector."

MasterChef: The Professionals winner Dan Lee celebrated the news in a video on Twitter.

MasterChef is created by Franc Roddam and features John Torode and Gregg Wallace as hosts.