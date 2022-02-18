Mary J. Blige on 'Good Morning Gorgeous': 'I had to speak over myself'

1/5

Mary J. Blige discussed her latest album and her performance at the Super Bowl on "Good Morning America." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige discussed the meaning behind the title of her latest album Good Morning Gorgeous and her experience performing at Super Bowl LVI while appearing on Good Morning America on Friday. "It's a positive affirmation I had to speak over myself when I was in a really dark situation."@maryjblige shares the personal meaning behind the title of her new album, "Good Morning Gorgeous." https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/eG2g3xMhBS— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 18, 2022

"It's a positive affirmation I had to speak over myself when I was in a really dark situation," the singer said about the album title.

"I had to learn how to love myself out of a negative place. I learned that positive words, to speak positive words over yourself, you manifest positive things in your life. And I started to do it and it started to work," she continued.

Blige recently performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

"It was unreal. It was too much fun." We still aren't over that incredible #SuperBowl halftime performance. @maryjbligehttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/fdZmhJlGV0— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 18, 2022

"It was unreal. It was too much fun," Blige said before stating that she still gets starstruck around other performers.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar perform in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on February 13, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Of course I do but they don't know I do. I just wait for the right moment and I'll lean in and say I love you and keep going," Blige said.