'Stranger Things' teases the 'beginning of the end' in new S4 posters

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix's Stranger Things continues to to tease fans about what's in store for Season 4 in a series of new posters that were released on Thursday.

Four new posters were released, each depicting different settings such as Russia, a laboratory, the Creel House and California.

The four posters are then combined into one large poster. Each poster has the same tagline reading, "Every ending has a beginning."

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer also released a statement about the creation of Season 4 and the future of the series.

Stranger Things Season 4 will be broken up into two parts with the first half arriving on May 27 and the second half coming on July 1.

"So that's the good news. It's coming soon. And it's bigger than ever. It's also the beginning of the end," the Duffer brothers said.