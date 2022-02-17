Trending
Feb. 17, 2022 / 8:33 AM

Robert Pattinson on crafting Batman voice: 'You can feel when it feels right'

By Wade Sheridan

Robert Pattinson talked about portraying Batman on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Robert Pattinson discussed his role as Batman and how he developed his Batman voice while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Pattinson stars as Batman/Bruce Wayne in The Batman, which comes to theaters on March 4.

"I wanted to do a radically different thing to all the other Batmen," Pattinson said about his Batman voice on Wednesday.

"I just thought everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing. I'm like, I'm going to do the opposite. I'm going to go really whispery. I tried to do it for the first like two weeks and it just looked absolutely atrocious. They told me to stop doing it," the actor continued.

Pattinson said he discovered from a costume designer that former Batman actor Christian Bale had also attempted to do a more whispery voice for the character before it was changed.

"You can feel when it feels right. You put the suit on and you have to speak in a certain way.," he continued.

The Batman hails from director Matt Reeves. Co-stars include Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Kimmel also presented a new clip from the superhero film that features Batman running from police.

